Dodge Turns Up Customization and Color at Roadkill Nights With Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept and New Production Appearance Options

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge breaks open the color wheel at Roadkill Nights, showcasing bold Charger and Durango color concepts and letting fans vote on potential high-impact paint options

The new Dodge Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept transforms the brand's three-row muscle SUV into a visual statement of power, energy and motion.

Dodge Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept reimagines factory customization with unique colors, graphics and appearance features: Concept features Smokescreen exterior color, Cryo Blue graphics across the bodyside, 20-by-10-inch forged Y-spoke wheels in Cryo Blue finish and Petrol Blue Laguna leather seats

Preview of Dodge's Color Jailbreak program showcases initiative to bring VIP custom color program to more Dodge enthusiasts than ever

New Tinted Dual Stripes, coming soon to Dodge Durango and Dodge Charger, use a unique tinted finish designed to interact with the paint color beneath it

Dodge Durango GT HEMI® in new Redeye exterior color with Tinted Dual Stripes and Brass Monkey Package, featuring bronze-accent exterior styling cues, showcases range of customization options for Durango

Dodge pushes personalization into overdrive at this year's Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, bringing a full-throttle mix of concept and factory-built custom looks to M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

Durango will feature several custom looks, including the R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept, new Redeye exterior color, Brass Monkey Package, new Tinted Dual Stripes and a preview of a new Color Jailbreak program. Charger also receives the new Tinted Dual Stripes and showcases the Color Jailbreak initiative.

Together, the wide range of options shows Dodge customers more ways to make their performance vehicles stand out straight from the factory.

"Dodge owners have never been shy about standing out, and Roadkill Nights gives us the perfect place to announce an all-new custom paint program right from the factory," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Nothing cements the authenticity of a 1:1 car like a special paint, and we want to make that more affordable than ever. Whether it's a favorite body color or you are looking to push the limits to the edge with unique calipers, stripes, spoiler color or even two-tone, we've got you in mind."

To fuel customer interest in expanded color customization, Dodge will display a 2027 Dodge Charger Scat Pack in vivid Cha Ching Green and a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak painted in Toxic Orange, showcasing the art of the possible with the new Dodge Color Jailbreak program.

The new Color Jailbreak initiative unlocks creativity for all by bringing to a broader audience a custom color program similar to those previously offered for Dodge "halo" vehicles, such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak. The Color Jailbreak program cracks open the rainbow and gives more Dodge enthusiasts the chance to go crazy and color beyond the standard Dodge palette, with a starting U.S. MSRP targeted at the masses rather than the select few.

Full information on the Dodge Color Jailbreak program will be shared later this year.

Showgoers can also check out a rainbow of high-impact color options on Charger color forms at the Roadkill Nights event and vote on their favorites.

Dodge Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept Inspired by Enthusiast Customizations

The new Dodge Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen Concept transforms the brand's three-row muscle SUV into a visual statement of power, energy and motion.

Finished in Smokescreen exterior color, the concept features a unique Cryo Blue pattern that originates near the front fascia and flows rearward across the vehicle.

Inspired by Dodge enthusiast customizations, the concept pushes personalization with bold iconography, unexpected color combinations and hidden design cues. Traditional R/T 392 badging gives way to a subtle "392" graphic integrated into the Cryo Blue accents, revealing a stealthier, understated nod to its HEMI®-powered identity.

20-by-10-inch forged Y-spoke wheels with a unique Cryo Blue finish help unify the concept's exterior design, while amber accents provide a distinctive contrast to the Smokescreen exterior color. The Durango Smokescreen Concept also features matching amber daytime running lamps, Smokescreen brake calipers with Cryo Blue SRT branding, Cryo Blue mirror caps and dark exhaust tips.

Inside, the Smokescreen concept features Petrol Blue Laguna leather performance seats with dual silver stitching. A suede-wrapped performance steering wheel, suede instrument panel bolster with silver stitching and carbon-fiber applique trim gives the cabin a purposeful, driver-focused feel.

Power comes from Dodge's legendary 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. The naturally aspirated engine, paired with standard all-wheel drive, launches the Durango from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and through the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 12.9 seconds.

Dodge will debut the Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept at this year's Roadkill Nights and have the vehicle on display on Aug. 8 to continue to gain feedback on Durango customization from the factory from die-hard fans.

New Tinted Dual Stripes Enhance Dodge Muscle Color

Roadkill Nights also marks the public debut of Tinted Dual Stripes, a new factory-installed stripe option coming soon to both Durango and Charger.

Unlike traditional solid-color stripes, the new Tinted Dual Stripes use a tinted translucent finish that lets the body color show through, creating a custom tone-on-tone effect that changes with the paint color underneath. The full-length dual-stripe treatment runs nose to tail, emphasizing the wide stance of Charger and Durango while integrating cleanly into the vehicle's exterior finish. Factory installation delivers OEM-quality fit, finish and durability, giving customers another way to make their Dodge stand out straight from the factory.

A Durango GT HEMI Tow 'n Go in Redeye exterior color and SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger in Bludicrous color both bring the Tinted Dual Stripes treatment to life at Roadkill Nights and illustrate how the graphics package adapts across Dodge's performance lineup.

New Redeye Exterior Color, Brass Monkey Package Expand Durango Personalization Palette

Dodge adds the recently announced Redeye exterior color to the 2027 Dodge Durango color palette, giving the three-row muscle SUV another striking color choice. Redeye expands the muscle SUV's menu of exterior colors, which also includes B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, Green Machine, Night Moves, Pitch Black, Red Oxide and White Knuckle, and is available for order now.

The 2027 Dodge Durango GT HEMI Tow 'n Go on display at this year's event brings the customization story together, pairing Redeye exterior paint, Tinted Dual Stripes and the new Brass Monkey Package, adding 20-by-10-inch forged Brass Monkey wheels and black fender badging with brass tracers to Durango GT HEMI models.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

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SOURCE Stellantis