Dodge, Hemmings Turn SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack Into Pair of 750-horsepower Tire-shredding Drift Machines Debuting at Roadkill Nights

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is taking the SIXPACK-powered Charger to the drift course, teaming with Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto and builder/fabricator Suppy Wejpanich of Suppy’s Garage to debut two 750-horsepower, professional-spec Dodge Charger Scat Pack drift machines. The two-door Dodge Charger “BOOST” Coupe (shown) is built for all-out performance while the four-door Dodge Charger “RPM” (Rapid People Mover) is engineered to thrill passengers during drift demos.

Dodge teams with Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto and Suppy Wejpanich of Suppy's Garage to build two purpose-built, professional-spec Charger drift cars: the Dodge Charger BOOST Coupe and four-door Dodge Charger RPM (Rapid People Mover) drift taxi

Hemmings Dodge Charger drift cars mark the first manually shifted SIXPACK-powered Dodge Chargers

Team transforms production-based, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK H.O.-powered Charger Scat Pack models into two 750-horsepower drift builds through custom fabrication, chassis development and drift-focused engineering

Each Charger uses a unique forced-induction setup: the BOOST Coupe converts the factory twin-turbo system to a high-output Turbosmart single-turbo configuration, while the RPM runs a highly modified Turbosmart twin-turbo system

Dual-mode exhaust vents tire smoke through hood-mounted blow-off valves, adding a high-impact visual signature to the 750-horsepower Charger four-door drift car

Nine-part video series follows Musto, Wejpanich, professional drifters Corey "The Boss" Hosford and Micah Diaz, and the Suppy's Garage team from concept to completion

Professional drifters Hosford and Diaz debut the Charger drift cars at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, with appearances to follow at Gridlife in Laguna Seca and FuelFest in Arizona

Dodge takes the SIXPACK-powered Charger to the drift course, teaming with Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto and builder/fabricator Suppy Wejpanich of Suppy's Garage to debut two 750-horsepower, professional-spec Dodge Charger Scat Pack drift machines at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Professional drifters Corey "The Boss" Hosford and Micah Diaz mark the debut by sliding the Chargers around M1 Concourse during the Aug. 7 Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press reveal.

Based on the 550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK H.O.-powered Charger Scat Pack, the two Hemmings builds add custom fabrication, drift-focused chassis development and competition engineering to Dodge's next-generation, gas-engine, muscle-car platform.

"The new Charger gives Dodge enthusiasts a platform they can make their own, and these two custom drift machines show how far that performance foundation can go," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Mike Musto, Suppy Wejpanich, Corey Hosford and Micah Diaz helped us showcase a new side of the SIXPACK-powered Charger. Built from production-based Chargers, these 750-horsepower professional drift cars put the platform's strength, flexibility and performance capability on full display."

Developed and built in just 60 days to debut at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press reveal, the two-door Dodge Charger BOOST Coupe is built for all-out performance while the four-door Dodge Charger RPM (Rapid People Mover) is engineered to thrill passengers during drift demos. Extensive custom fabrication, drift-focused chassis development and competition engineering transforms production-based Chargers into 750-horsepower drift machines engineered for professional-level competition, exhibition driving and passenger ride experiences.

Both custom Charger drift builds feature manual transmissions. The team engineered custom bellhousings, modified the driveline and converted the production all-wheel-drive, automatic-transmission configuration into a dedicated rear-wheel-drive, manual-transmission drift package.

McAlear and Musto sparked the idea for the drift cars during a Dodge drive through Death Valley in Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak models, when a discussion about the future of performance shifted to the capability of the new Charger SIXPACK platform.

"Like a lot of great automotive ideas, this one started while we were driving," said Musto, an on-screen host and automotive journalist who rose to prominence as host of "Big Muscle" on The Drive Network and "The House of Muscle" on Hemmings and MotorTrend. "During a media drive in Death Valley, conversations turned to the new SIXPACK Charger and everything Dodge had built into the platform. The more Matt and I talked about the SIXPACK engine, the AWD system and the car's ability to operate in rear-wheel-drive mode, the more the idea took shape. At one point we stopped asking, 'What if?', and started asking, 'Why not?'

"Matt challenged us to build something unexpected, and that conversation ultimately led to two purpose-built drift cars that show what the Charger can become when you hand it to builders who never leave anything stock."

Beyond the SIXPACK engine internals, Charger body panels and windshield, the team modified or custom-fabricated nearly every component for drift demonstrations and potential competition. Inside, the builds feature a stripped-down, competition-focused cockpit with containment racing seats, a roll cage, steering wheel, three pedals and a stick shift.

Build highlights include:

Built from production SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Packs

750 horsepower (conservative estimate)

Rear-wheel-drive conversion from standard all-wheel-drive Charger

Competition-spec manual transmission

Unique dual-mode exhaust vents tire smoke through hood-mounted blow-off valves

MoTeC engine management

Rear-mounted cooling system

Bulldog quick-change rear end

Professional drift suspension and steering geometry

Complete motorsports safety package, including full roll cage

Purpose-built for professional drifting competition

Both drift cars connect back to their production foundation with exterior graphics inspired by the new Charger Purple Haze color. The four-door Charger RPM gets a race-themed treatment with "Rapid People Mover" across the roof, while the Charger BOOST Coupe takes a more aggressive, drift-culture-inspired direction.

The first episodes of a nine-part video series are now available on Hemmings' YouTube channel and social media platforms, giving fans an inside look at the Charger drift builds from concept to completion. The series follows Musto, Wejpanich, professional drifters Hosford and Diaz, and the Suppy's Garage team as they transform production-based Charger Scat Pack models into 750-horsepower professional drift machines. Upcoming episodes will follow the Charger drift cars as they appear at enthusiast events across the country. Suppy's Garage, Hosford and Diaz are also sharing behind-the-scenes content on their social media channels.

Transported to events by a Ram 3500 heavy-duty truck, the Dodge Charger BOOST Coupe and Dodge Charger RPM will next hit the drift course Sept. 18-20 at Gridlife in Laguna Seca, followed by FuelFest at Firebird Motorsports Park in Arizona on Dec. 5.

Built to Slide: Dodge Charger BOOST Coupe and Charger RPM Build Specs

Powertrain

Although both Charger drift cars share the same performance target, each uses a unique forced-induction configuration, with both drift machines running on C16 race fuel:

Two-door Charger BOOST Coupe: Factory twin-turbo system converted to a high-output single-turbo configuration by Turbosmart Custom intake and exhaust systems designed specifically for competition use

Four-door Charger RPM (Rapid People Mover): Highly modified Turbosmart twin-turbo system Fully custom-fabricated intake system on both vehicles Bespoke intercoolers, reservoirs, containment boxes and fluid routing



Engine Management/Cooling

MoTeC engine management systems

Integrated 12-inch MoTeC digital displays

Custom competition intake and exhaust systems

Rear-mounted cooling packages for improved weight distribution and thermal efficiency

CAD-designed fuel cells and complete custom fuel delivery systems

Drivetrain/Chassis

The factory all-wheel-drive platform has been extensively re-engineered into a dedicated rear-wheel-drive drift chassis:

Full rear-wheel-drive conversion

Drift-specific front and rear suspension systems

Extreme steering geometry for maximum steering angle

Competition-spec manual transmissions

Custom clutch assemblies

Heavy-duty driveshafts

Competition axles and hubs

Bulldog quick-change rear differential for rapid gear ratio changes

Driver controls include:

Custom three-pedal clutch system

One-off hydraulic handbrake assembly

Drift-spec master cylinder and hydraulic braking system

Interior/Safety

The production interior has been completely removed and replaced with professional motorsports equipment:

Full competition roll cage

FIA-style containment racing seats

Multi-point racing harnesses

Driver and passenger safety equipment

Simplified motorsports cockpit optimized for competition

Wheels/Tires

American Racing competition wheels

X-Comp HP performance tires

Body/Aerodynamics

The exterior has been massaged to support the increased cooling, steering angle and aerodynamic requirements of competitive drifting:

One-off custom hood with integrated vented exhaust outlets

Widened front and rear fenders for increased steering clearance

Hand-fabricated rear drift wing

Custom rear taillight assemblies

Purpose-built aerodynamic and cooling enhancements throughout

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack

The SIXPACK H.O.-powered gas engine Dodge Charger Scat Pack produces 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, reaching 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds. It features a high-output, twin-turbo, inline-six engine and standard all-wheel drive with a selectable on-demand RWD Mode, allowing drivers to send 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button

Key features include twin 54mm Garrett GT2054 turbos spinning up to 185,000 rpm with up to 30 psi of boost, standard Line Lock, Launch Control, dual-mode active exhaust and performance suspension, 15-inch vented rotors with Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers and floating rears, multiple Drive Modes including Sport and Custom, performance hood with SIXPACK bezel and 20-by-10-inch wheels.

For more info on the Dodge Charger Scat Pack, visit Dodge.com.

Hemmings

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the original online collector car marketplace. For more than 70 years, we have grown and uplifted the collector car community because we've been part of it since the start. Through our frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment, and professional service, we help all willing drivers buy, sell, and live the collector car lifestyle. Hemmings Motor Club extends this mission by bringing enthusiasts together through exclusive benefits, curated driving experiences, and deeper community connections for those who live to drive. More information, services, and content are available at www.hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the Hemmings App.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis