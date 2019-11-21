Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary merchandise collection launches online at Dodge.com

A special Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Merchandise Collection is launching to coincide with the announcement of the brand's new limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition of its iconic Challenger, shown for the first time this week at 2019 AutoMobility LA.



"We have an incredible enthusiast community that is as passionate about the Dodge brand as we are," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "With that in mind, we wanted to offer them a 50th anniversary merchandise line that they could proudly wear as Dodge celebrates this special moment in the iconic Challenger's history."



The Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Merchandise Collection is available now while supplies last at www.Dodge.com. Items include:

In addition to the Challenger 50th Anniversary line, Dodge will also offer special holiday items, include the following:

The 50th Anniversary Edition Challenger celebrates its Golden Anniversary with new exterior paint color, body-color shaker hood on HEMI® V-8 models, unique badging and heritage style available on four Challenger models.



About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge proudly offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America's only four-door muscle car. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.



The 2020 Dodge lineup also features the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2020 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger. Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



