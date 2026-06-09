Dodge Charger Fragrance: One Spray Will Have Dad Firing on All Cylinders

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Step up this Father's Day - upgrade dad's presence with the unmistakable attitude of Dodge

For the dads who swear gasoline runs through their veins, Dodge Charger Fragrance delivers muscle in a bottle that hits like a full-throttle launch

Dodge Charger Fragrance is available now at Dodge.com

Dodge Charger Fragrance is the ultimate Father’s Day upgrade, unleashing raw masculinity and a Charger SIXPACK-esque turbocharged boost of refined power Speed Speed Dodge Charger Fragrance is the ultimate Father’s Day upgrade, unleashing raw masculinity and a Charger SIXPACK-esque turbocharged boost of refined power

It's time to make your father start believing in you. Dodge Charger Fragrance is the ultimate Father's Day upgrade, unleashing raw masculinity and a Charger SIXPACK-esque turbocharged boost of refined power. Built on the same DNA as Dodge performance, it's bold, unapologetic and engineered to leave a lasting impression.

For the men who swear gasoline runs through their veins, get muscle in a bottle with a scent that hits like a full-throttle launch.

The Dodge Charger Fragrance scent pyramid fires on all cylinders with the smell of bottled confidence, including top notes of bergamot, mandarin and orange; middle notes of black pepper, clary sage and jasmine; and bottom notes of cedarwood, patchouli and amber.

Give dad unsustainable amounts of confidence in a 3.4-oz bottle of Dodge Charger Fragrance for $24.95 (plus tax).

Order now at Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis