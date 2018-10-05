Dodge Data & Analytics Acquires Public-Sector Project Research Firm Integrated Marketing Systems (IMS)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodge Data & Analytics (Dodge), the leading provider of market intelligence and analytics to the North American construction industry, today announced the acquisition of San Diego-based Integrated Marketing Systems (IMS), the provider of Advance Notice public construction opportunities to the architecture and engineering sectors.

IMS research specializes in the delivery of comprehensive industry-focused public project information to architects and engineers searching for very early stage project notification and intelligence. Established in 1991, IMS provides intelligence for the A/E/C community based on clients' needs for more timely, accurate and focused research. The firm's rich heritage in reaching construction professionals, coupled with its strong customer service, provides a market leading proposition.

As a Dodge Data & Analytics company, IMS will benefit from Dodge's market and project intelligence and corresponding insights. Through the acquisition, the A/E/C community gains access to early stage professional service projects in addition to Dodge's Sweets, the world's largest online building product database with over 100,000 product listings, allowing users to add product details directly to the projects they are working on.

"IMS offers an exciting opportunity for Dodge Data & Analytics to expand its service offering into the A/E/C community earlier in the construction process," explains Dodge Chief Executive Officer Mike Petrullo. "IMS unlocks earlier stages of the construction value chain, facilitating a continuum that is of tremendous value to the construction community. In addition, IMS's focus on architects and engineers aligns well with the core customer base served by Sweets."

Adds Nick Benore, IMS General Manager, "Dodge Data & Analytics's acquisition of IMS provides a major growth opportunity for our businesses through an extended solution offering for our clients. The alliance with Dodge will be instrumental in enhancing the business intelligence and insights that IMS delivers to its customers and in achieving our next phase of growth. We look forward to our close association with both the strong legacy and forward-thinking focus of the Dodge brand."

Dodge's acquisition of IMS closely follows the recent release of Dodge Construction Central, the industry's first unified market intelligence and collaborative platform, at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference in New York. With its range of high profile clients, IMS supports Dodge's strategy to lead the market and meet its future needs with Dodge Construction Central.

In addition to its new San Diego office, Dodge Data & Analytics is based in New York, NY with operations in Hamilton, NJ; Bedford, MA; Arlington, TX; Cincinnati, OH; El Monte, CA; and Vancouver, BC.

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America's leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it's on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company's construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.

Media Contact: Nicole Sullivan | AFFECT Public Relations & Social Media | +1-212-398-9680, nsullivan@affectstrategies.com

SOURCE Dodge Data & Analytics

Related Links

www.construction.com

