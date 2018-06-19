Dodge Data & Analytics Debuts Industry-First Market Intelligence and Collaboration Platform at AIA 2018 Conference

As part of its strategic vision to create a single, unified platform for the construction industry, Dodge introduced Dodge Construction Central in January 2018. At AIA18, Dodge will offer demonstrations of the platform and its suite of capabilities. Integrating research, analytics, and collaboration capabilities into a single platform, Dodge Construction Central also seamlessly connects to CRM and marketing automation systems through enhanced API services to enable access to Dodge data in the systems on which construction businesses run. Learn more at https://www.construction.com/products.

Now available to current customers and prospects is a comprehensive suite of new features and benefits on Dodge Construction Central, with additional enhancements rolling out for the balance of the year. Overall capabilities of the platform include:

A completely redesigned user interface that streamlines workflow and improves productivity

Simple yet powerful personalization and filter features, plus fully customizable dashboards providing quick access to relevant data and analytics

Access to the Dodge subcontractor database through Dodge PlanRoom integration, enabling contractors and manufacturers to easily share project information and manage bidding activity

Interactive map visualizations that enable users to easily search projects and companies by geographic location, such as enabling general contractors to quickly find subcontractors by service area and assess availability by proximity to the job site

Enhanced API services, allowing customers to access Dodge data within their CRM and marketing automation systems

Market (MarketShare), firm (BuildShare), and product (SpecShare) analytics integration

In addition to these new capabilities, Dodge customers will continue to benefit from recent innovations such as Basis of Design that were added to Dodge Global Network last year.

"Our goal is to empower the design and construction community with the tools they need to improve their daily processes, and leverage deep intelligence to make timely, effective decisions backed by data," said Dodge Chief Executive Officer Mike Petrullo. "Moving to a model where our products and solutions are integrated on one platform will make operations and decision-making much more efficient and streamlined for our clients, and introducing this new UI is a valuable next step in the process. We're excited to give attendees a view into the single platform to demonstrate how they can streamline workflows, increase productivity, facilitate collaboration, mitigate risk and improve their visibility of project and market details that have been inaccessible until now."

For architect and design attendees, Dodge will also be demonstrating the capabilities of Sweets extensive building product database of over 100,000 products from over 450 of the most respected manufacturers. Visitors to Booth #1357 can learn more about Sweets, the Sweets app for Revit, Sweets app for AutoCAD, the 2018 Sweets College Scholarship for the next generation of architects, designers and engineers, as well as enter the 2018 Sweetstakes for a chance to win an Eames™ Chair and Ottoman. Learn more at https://sweets.construction.com/.

Also at AIA, highlighting Dodge's analytics and research expertise, Dodge's Senior Director of Industry Insights Research Steve Jones will share his forward-thinking insights as a panelist on Harnessing the Technology Innovation Revolution, on June 21st, at 7:30 a.m., in Room TH204. Jones will also present during the session titled Managing Uncertainty: New Project Planning Guide for Owners & Architects, on June 23rd, at 8 a.m. in Room SA108. The session draws on insights found in the Project Planning Guide, derived from a study developed in conjunction with the AIA Large Firm Roundtable and other sponsors, available for download here.

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America's leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it's on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company's construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.

