Dodge Expands Factory-custom Options With 2020 Durango SRT Black and Redline Stripe

Dodge//SRT is giving the 2020 Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, an even more aggressive look with two new custom appearance options straight from the factory – the Durango SRT Black and the Redline stripe.

"The numbers tell the story. As Dodge performance enthusiasts move through the Durango lineup to the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, they want their vehicle to stand out in a crowd," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Last year, 25 percent of Durango SXT buyers chose the Blacktop Package. That jumped to more than 60 percent on the Durango R/T. Now, this new SRT-exclusive Black package gives SRT buyers an even more exclusive look and they can order it when they order their vehicle at the dealership."

The Durango SRT Black with the Redline stripe will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Feb. 8-17, and will be available for dealer orders in March 2020.

Durango SRT Black

The Dodge Durango SRT Black appearance package features Midnight Grey Metallic and Gloss Black exterior accents throughout the exterior, including:

Midnight Grey Metallic "SRT" grille badge

Midnight Grey Metallic with Gloss Black tracer "392" badge

Gloss Black mirror caps

20-inch by 10-inch Matte Vapor wheel (Brass Monkey wheel can be optioned at no cost)

Eclipse Black Tint exhaust tips

Satin Black "D O D G E" taillamp applique

Gloss Black "4" badge with Midnight Grey Metallic Rhombi

Midnight Grey Metallic "Durango" liftgate badge

Midnight Grey Metallic "SRT" liftgate badge

The Durango SRT Black package starts at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,495.

Redline Stripe

Also exclusively available on the Durango SRT is the new Redline stripe – a full-length Satin Black center stripe with Redline Red accent tracers on each edge. The Redline stripe starts at a U.S. MSRP of $1,295.

Factory Customization Is Key

Durango SRT Black appearance package and Redline stripe join four available appearance options and five stripe options for the Durango.

Durango appearance options:

SXT: Platinum, Blacktop

GT: Blacktop, Brass Monkey

R/T: Blacktop, Brass Monkey

Citadel: Anodized Platinum

SRT: Black

Durango stripe options on GT, R/T and SRT:

Bright Blue

Flame Red

Gunmetal Low Gloss (metallic finish)

Low Gloss Black

Sterling Silver (metallic finish)

(metallic finish) Redline (SRT only)

The Durango SRT Black and Redline stripe are available with 10 colors: Billet Silver, DB Black, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, Redline, White Knuckle and Vice White.

Dodge Durango SRT

The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT remains the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV with the proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to go from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), all while out hauling every three-row full-size SUV on the road with a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.

The Durango SRT is loaded with standard performance features, including a performance-tuned AWD system, a sophisticated Active Damping System that opens and closes the Durango SRT's suspension's damper valves and an exhaust system tuned to offer an unmistakably deep, high-performance Dodge//SRT exhaust note. The Durango SRT boasts outstanding high-speed cornering capability, thanks in part to stiffer front and rear springs and rear sway bar. Massive Brembo high-performance six-piston and four-piston calipers and vented rotors at all four corners bring Durango SRT to a halt quickly.

Inside, Performance Laguna Leather and true carbon fiber accents on the instrument panel and door bezels are complemented by a hand-wrapped dashboard with live silver accent stitch, SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with standard paddle shifters and heated and ventilated front and heated second-row captain's chairs with embossed SRT logos. Premium velour bound floor mats with embroidered SRT logo and a suede-wrapped headliner and A-pillars give Durango SRT a premium and refined feel.

Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango's combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing and driving range, confident driving dynamics and aggressive styling make it the Dodge Charger of the three-row SUV segment. For 2020, Dodge continues to demonstrate Durango's proven performance, utility and comfort with appearance packages and an available soft-touch hand-wrapped instrument panel.

The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV powered by the proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 to deliver 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, allowing it to go from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds and covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), all while outhauling every three-row full-size SUV on the road with a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds. The most complete and capable towing vehicle in its class, Durango's standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and best-in-class towing capability of 6,200 pounds, while the classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine produces a best-in-class V-8 horsepower of 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading towing capability of 7,400 pounds.

Technology for 2020 includes an available programmable digital instrument cluster, available class-exclusive 9-inch dual screen Blu-ray and DVD player for rear seat passengers, available 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, available integrated trailer brake when equipped with the Trailer-tow Package and a function to view trailed items through the rear-mounted camera while the Durango is in motion. Durango's available three-row seating offers spaciousness and flexibility with 85 cu. ft. of cargo capacity and available second-row captain's chairs.

About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge proudly offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America's only four-door muscle car. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The 2020 Dodge lineup also features the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2020 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger. Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

