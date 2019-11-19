"Dodge Horsepower Challenge" #3 Released - With the Answer to Last Week's #2 Question - Now on Dodge.com

The answer to the second "Dodge Horsepower Challenge," in addition to the release of the third weekly challenge question, is now available online at Dodge.com. Dodge recently announced that it will welcome five new owners into the Brotherhood of Muscle with the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers," which gives five consumers the chance to win one of five special-edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models. The key to being eligible to win a Challenger lies in answering at least one of the weekly multiple choice challenge questions correctly.

"Our Dodge fans have proven that not only do they know their Muscle Cars, they're also really good with a calculator," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Only 2 of the 5 challenges have been released, and we've had over 4,000 fans that came up with the correct answers. Each one now has a shot at taking home a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and with three Challenges remaining, so do you."

Week 3 "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" Question (Nov. 19): click here

Dodge is known for appearing in some pretty amazing action movie stunts. Well, now we're challenging you to think about what it takes to pull it off…

Q. If we recreated the scene from "Fast & Furious 7" and dropped a Challenger SRT® Hellcat Redeye Widebody from a C-130 aircraft at 5,280 ft, how much horsepower would it take to drive past it before it hits the ground if you're 1 mile away?

The answer to the second challenge question below, posed on November 12, is available now online at www.Dodge.com.

Q. If we wanted our cars to be quieter, we'd just have to make 'em go faster. How much horsepower would the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye need to get somewhere before the sound of its engine does?

A. To see the answer, click here.

Consumers can visit the Dodge brand's Twitter and Instagram channels, before attempting to answer the questions, to discover clues in the form of hidden hashtags in imagery to help narrow down the multiple choice options, which are given once daily Tuesday through Saturday.

The "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers" consists of Bill Goldberg (professional athlete, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado) providing horsepower-inspired challenge questions with multiple choice responses online at Dodge.com every Tuesday, beginning Nov. 5, for five weeks. Each week's new challenge question will launch on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and run through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. The answer to each week's challenge question will be available on Dodge.com one week from its release (that following Tuesday) at 8 a.m. ET.

