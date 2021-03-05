Dodge Major Drain Problems This Spring Using 4 Simple Steps

"When spring rolls around, most people are ready to go outside and be active," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "The last thing anyone wants is a drain problem because someone put too much food in a garbage disposal. Actively taking care of your drain during the spring can go a long way in extending the life of the plumbing system."

Max and the Four Seasons crew offers these tips to help prevent major drain problems this spring:

Clean drains and drain stoppers regularly: Dirt and filth can quickly accumulate and cause clogging issues in a shower. The same applies to hair. Regularly cleaning your drain can help keep drains clear. Consider purchasing a hair catcher for the bottom of the drain if hair clogs become an issue.

Clear plates before putting them in the sink: An easy way to cause a problem with a garbage disposal is discarding starchy or fibrous food in it. Scrape these types of food into the garbage or composting bin before rinsing off or placing a plate inside the sink. These types of foods can cause blockage or get tangled in the blades and cause damage. Garbage disposals are equipped to handle small amounts of food that can be easily grounded.

Pour hot water down the drain: Hot water can be a homeowner's best friend. Pouring boiling hot water down the drain can help melt away or flush tough buildups including grease, hair, soap scum or fat. For tough buildup, pour vinegar down the drain and let it sit overnight before flushing with hot water.

Only flush tissue down the toilet: It is common for people to flush sanitary and baby wipes down the drain. These products do not breakdown easily and can cause clogging problems. Fight the temptation and only flush toilet paper down the toilet.

"Spring time is meant for enjoying the outdoors with family and friends," Rose said. "While there is a chance outdoor activity may be limited to smaller groups of people, it is still a time to make memories. Don't let an expensive drain repair spoil all the fun."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

