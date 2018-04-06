Dodge Momentum Index Climbs in March

In March, six projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning. For the commercial sector the leading projects were a $179 million government office in Ashburn VA and a $155 million warehouse in Riverside CA. The leading institutional projects were a $210 million outpatient medical center in Torrance CA and a $105 million new federal courthouse in Columbia SC.

Dodge Momentum Index

(Year 2000=100)



















Mar-18 Feb-18 % Change















Dodge Momentum Index 155.0 146.0 6.1%















Commercial Building 163.6 149.3 9.6%















Institutional Building 144.3 142.0 1.6%















