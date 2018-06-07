In May, 16 projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning. The two leading commercial projects were a $310 million mixed-use complex in Newark NJ and the $300 million second phase of Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara CA. The leading institutional projects were the $300 million Milwaukee County safety building in Milwaukee WI and the $300 million Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital expansion in Fort Worth TX.

Dodge Momentum Index

(Year 2000=100)











May-18 Apr-18 % Change











Dodge Momentum Index 167.8 164.9 1.8%

Commercial Building 184.7 176.4 4.7%

Institutional Building 146.9 150.6 -2.4%











Source: Dodge Data & Analytics

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America's leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it's on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company's construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Chin | AFFECT Public Relations & Social Media | +1-212-398-9680, rchin@affectstrategies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-momentum-index-inches-up-in-may-300661483.html

SOURCE Dodge Data & Analytics

Related Links

http://www.construction.com

