Dodge Momentum Index Moves Higher in April

In April, 12 projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning. The two leading commercial projects were office buildings – a $200 million building in Boston MA and a $175 million building in Atlanta GA. The leading institutional projects were a $100 million hospital in San Luis Obispo CA and a $100 million training center in Pelham AL.

Dodge Momentum Index

(Year 2000=100)









Apr-18 Mar-18 % Change







Dodge Momentum Index 163.0 153.7 6.1%







Commercial Building 173.4 163.1 6.3%







Institutional Building 150.2 142.0 5.8%







Source: Dodge Data & Analytics







