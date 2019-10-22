Dodge Powers Past 500 Million Horsepower Goal Two Months Ahead of Target

America's performance brand continues to push the limits. Leveraging its unrivaled performance and unmatched horsepower, combined with the industry-exclusive "Dodge Power Dollars" program, which gives customers across the United States who purchase any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango a $10 per horsepower cash allowance, the Dodge brand has blown past its initial goal of growing to 500 million horsepower by the end of the year, more than two months ahead of its goal.

"'Dodge Power Dollars' has more than exceeded our expectations, giving a huge boost to Dodge performance across the country and helping us reach our goal of putting a half billion horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiast by the end of the year," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "These Dodge muscle cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the performance, attitude and personality of the Dodge brand – a brand that continues to differentiate itself within the car segment. This is the golden age of muscle cars."

The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter in 2019, building on its best ever sales record in 2018, while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years, on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent. Durango is on track to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005.

Dodge fans can order their 2019 model-year muscle car to spec until Wednesday, October 23

The "Dodge Power Dollars" $10 per horsepower cash allowance is available on any 2019 Dodge Charger, Challenger or Durango from dealer inventory until Jan. 2, 2020.

Fans looking to order their Charger or Challenger to their exact specification need to act quickly. Customers can order their 2019 model-year muscle car to spec until Wednesday; 2019 model-year ordering closes on Oct. 23, 2019.

"Dodge Power Dollars" examples include:

Challenger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat Redeye 797 $7,970 Hellcat 717 $7,170 R/T Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 375 $3,750 GT AWD 305 $3,050 GT 305 $3,050 SXT AWD 305 $3,050 SXT 305 $3,050

Charger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat 707 $7,070 Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 370 $3,700 GT 300 $3,000 SXT AWD 300 $3,000 SXT 292 $2,920

Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel 295 $2,950 GT 295 $2,950 SXT 293 $2,930

Despite reaching its 500 million horsepower goal ahead of its year-end target, Dodge isn't resting. The brand has a plan to thank its loyal fans for the extra horsepower push with a social media event. Details will be announced next week.

