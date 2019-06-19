Dodge powers to Top 10 in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study(SM)

Dodge led all FCA US LLC brands in initial quality improvement with an 8 percent growth in the brand's initial quality score from last year's study. Dodge also placed in the industry's top 10 at No. 8 overall, which marks the brand's highest ranking ever.



"Dodge continues its leadership position among Midsize Sporty Cars and Minivans by taking first and second place with the Challenger and Grand Caravan, respectively," said Mark Champine, Head of Quality – FCA North America.



Three FCA US vehicles placed in the top three of their respective segments for initial quality:

Dodge Challenger – No. 1 in Midsize Sporty Car segment

Dodge Grand Caravan – No. 2 in Minivan segment

Jeep® Grand Cherokee – No. 3 in Midsize SUV segment (three-way tie)

"We're especially proud of the Grand Cherokee's 20 percent year-over-year improvement in initial quality, which was strong enough to put it in the top three among Midsize SUVs," Champine added. "This type of quality improvement reinforces our commitment to Grand Cherokee – the most awarded SUV ever – and to our recently announced $900 million investment at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, the home of Grand Cherokee."



J.D. Power measures initial quality by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.



The 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 76,256 purchasers and lessees of new 2019 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study is based on a 233-question battery organized into eight vehicle categories. The study was fielded from February through May 2019.



