Dodge to Welcome Five New Owners Into the Brotherhood of Muscle with Horsepower Challenge

As a "thank you" to Dodge owners and fans for helping the brand achieve its 500 million horsepower goal early, the brand is launching the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers," starting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, on Dodge.com. Every week for the next five weeks, one lucky Dodge enthusiast will have the chance to take home a special edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The key to being eligible to win a Challenger lies in answering at least one of the weekly multiple choice challenge questions correctly.



"At Dodge, we know that no matter how much horsepower you have, a little more can't hurt. So we're giving all our loyal fans an opportunity to get one of our highest horsepower Challenger models for free," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Unfortunately, there isn't really any such thing as free horsepower, so these five lucky Dodge fans will have to earn their way in by answering a horsepower question. Ok, the questions are ridiculously difficult, but it is a free Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and we'll help you along the way."



The "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers," consists of Bill Goldberg providing horsepower-inspired challenge questions with multiple choice responses online at Dodge.com every Tuesday, beginning Nov. 5. Consumers can visit the Dodge brand's Twitter and Instagram channels before attempting to answer the questions to discover clues in the form of hidden hashtags in imagery to help narrow down the multiple choice options.



Each week's new Challenge question will launch Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. ET and run through the following Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET. The answer to each week's Challenge question will be available on Dodge.com one week from its release (that following Tuesday) at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Bill Goldberg, professional athlete, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado, will announce each week's Challenge question on Dodge.com. Goldberg starred as "Santa" in the Dodge brand's holiday campaign last year.



For official rules, visit Dodge.com.



'Dodge Power Dollars' more than exceeded the brand's expectations, giving a huge boost to Dodge performance across the country and helping the brand reach its goal of putting a half billion horsepower into the hands of its loyal enthusiasts by the end of the 2019. The Dodge muscle cars are attracting a new generation of shoppers who are drawn to the performance, attitude and personality of the Dodge brand – a brand that continues to differentiate itself within the car segment.



Leveraging its unrivaled performance and unmatched horsepower, combined with the industry-exclusive "Dodge Power Dollars" program, which gives customers across the United States who purchase any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango a $10 per horsepower cash allowance, the Dodge brand has blown past its initial goal of growing to 500 million horsepower by the end of the year, more than two months ahead of its goal.



The Dodge Challenger reported a record third quarter in 2019, building on its best ever sales record in 2018, while the Charger notched its highest level of third-quarter sales in 13 years, on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019. Over the past decade, Challenger and Charger sales have increased more than 60 percent. Durango is on track to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005.



About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge proudly offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America's only four-door muscle car. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.



The 2020 Dodge lineup also features the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2020 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger. Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



SOURCE FCA

