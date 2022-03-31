Dodgers Tabbed as Favorites to Win 2022 World Series Title, Ahead of Blue Jays, Astros in AL

Baseball set to return next week after labor dispute delayed the season, according to TheLines

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2022 Major League Baseball season as the consensus favorites to win the 2022 World Series, ahead of the American League's Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros, according to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

After an offseason in which Los Angeles landed free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers are listed at +500, according to a consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. That means a bettor will win $500 for every $100 wagered if the Dodgers win the title.

Following the Dodgers are American League clubs: the Toronto Blue Jays (+1000), the Houston Astros (+10, New York Yankees (+1100) and Chicago White Sox (+1100). National League contenders the New York Mets (+1100) and the defending champion Atlanta Braves (+1200) round out the list of top favorites.

"The furious free agency period that followed the end of the work stoppage had a significant impact on futures odds and bettors were able to find good value during March," said Brett Collison, lead analyst for TheLines. "First pitch is a week away and baseball's grueling 162-game regular season generally does a good job of separating contenders and pretenders."

The Los Angeles Angels feature two of the three favorites to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Shohei Ohtani, the 2021 MVP, is the favorite at +400. The Angels' Mike Trout, a three-time winner (2014, 2016 and 2019), is +500, as is the Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr.

In the National League, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals is the consensus favorite at +350 after finishing second in the race last year. Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is next at +800, even as he returns from an ACL injury that ended his 2021 season in July. The Dodgers' Mookie Betts is listed at +1000 and is followed by 2021 MVP Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets ace Jacob DeGrom is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award +360, followed by new teammate Max Scherzer (+850) and 2021 Corbin Burnes (+1000) of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Yankees Gerrit Cole is the front-runner at +425 to win the AL Cy Young Award as the top pitcher. He's followed by Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber (+900) and Robbie Ray (+1500), last year's winner with the Blue Jays who leads a revamped Seattle Mariners staff.

The consensus odds to win the 2022 World Series as of March 30:

LA Dodgers, +500

Toronto Blue Jays, +1000

Houston Astros, +1000

New York Yankees, +1100

Chicago White Sox, +1100

New York Mets, +1100

Atlanta Braves, +1200

Tampa Bay Rays, +1400

Milwaukee Brewers, +1500

San Diego Padres, +1700

Boston Red Sox, +2000

LA Angels, +2500

San Francisco Giants, +2500

St. Louis Cardinals, +2500

Philadelphia Phillies, +2800

Seattle Mariners, +3000

Minnesota Twins, +4500

Detroit Tigers, +45000

Miami Marlins, +6000

Cleveland Guardians, +7500

Cincinnati Reds, +7500

Texas Rangers, +7500

Kansas City Royals, +9000

Chicago Cubs, +9500

Oakland Athletics, +12500

Washington Nationals, +12500

Colorado Rockies, +20000

Arizona Diamondbacks, +25000

Pittsburgh Pirates, +30000

Baltimore Orioles, +30000

