Dodge//SRT Infuses Durango GT with SRT-inspired Rallye Appearance Package

New Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package adds performance hood, performance front fascia and LED fog lamps

Durango GT Rallye available in seven colors: Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite and In-Violet

Available to order now for a limited time, the GT Rallye Appearance Package has a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,495

Durango GT is powered by a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine that generates 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

Equipped with the V-6, Durango GT can tow a best-in-class 6,200 pounds. In addition, engine stop start (ESS) is standard on the V-6 and lowers emissions while also saving fuel

Dodge//SRT is giving its well-equipped 2018 Durango GT an extra dose of attitude this spring with a new Rallye Appearance Package, which features a performance hood with cold air duct and two heat extractors, performance front fascia and LED fog lamps that flow from the Dodge Durango R/T and SRT models.

"Many of our customers love the performance look of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT, but are happy with the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine's 295 horsepower and the excellent fuel efficiency it delivers," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "This new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package gives those three-row SUV buyers the best of both worlds."

The well-equipped GT sits at the midpoint of the Dodge Durango lineup. Available in rear-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the seven-passenger Durango GT equipment list includes leather-trimmed bucket seats with suede inserts, heated first- and second-row seats, power liftgate and 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. The GT Rallye also is available with the popular Blacktop package and with Brass Monkey wheels.

The Durango GT is powered by a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine that generates 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque with dual exhaust mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with the V-6, Durango can tow a best-in-class 6,200 pounds.

The Rallye Appearance Package for the 2018 Dodge Durango GT carries a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,495. It is available in seven colors: Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite and In-Violet. The Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package is available to order now.

About Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango's combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing and driving range, confident driving dynamics and aggressive styling make it the Dodge Charger of the SUV segment. For 2018, Dodge builds on Durango's proven performance, utility and comfort with the new SRT model, appearance packages and an available soft-touch hand-wrapped instrument panel. Durango's standard eight-speed automatic transmission is paired with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and best-in-class towing capability of 6,200 pounds, the classic 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine that produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque and class-leading towing capability of 7,400 pounds and, new for 2018, the Durango SRT's proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque – from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), all while out-hauling every three-row SUV on the road with a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.



The latest technology includes a programmable digital instrument cluster, available class-exclusive 9-inch dual screen Blu-ray and DVD player, available Beats premium audio system, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation and a function to view trailed items through the rear mounted camera while the Durango is in motion. Durango's available three-row seating offers spaciousness and flexibility with 85 cu. ft. of cargo capacity, 50 different seating configurations, including available second-row captain's chairs.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is FCA North America's mainstream performance brand, and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the company in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2018, the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, is taking the world by storm, along with the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, and the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. These new SRT ultimate performance models join a brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodgesrt-infuses-durango-gt-with-srt-inspired-rallye-appearance-package-300627425.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

