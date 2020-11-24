Dodge//SRT Launches Black Friday “Dodge Power Dollars” on 2021 Durango for a Limited Time

Dodge//SRT is gearing up for Black Friday with the industry-exclusive "Dodge Power Dollars" program. For a limited time, Dodge is offering a $10-per-horsepower cash allowance toward the purchase of the new 2021 Durango.

From Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020, customers across the United States who purchase any 2021 Dodge Durango from dealer inventory will get a $10-per-horsepower cash allowance.

"If you dance when you're the only one who can hear the music, does that make you crazy? I guess it depends on whether or not you're a member of the Brotherhood of Muscle," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Because when you're a member of the Brotherhood and you hear that Dodge is offering its record-breaking Power Dollars on the 2021 Dodge Durango just now arriving in dealerships, you don't see crazy, you hear music, but only for four days. Is it crazy, even for Dodge? Maybe, but if you're not first, you're last."

This offer builds on the success of the "Dodge Power Dollars" program for 2020 model-year Dodge vehicles, driving a higher year-over-year mix of premium trims (GT Plus, R/T and Citadel) and making the R/T Dodge Durango's trim the No. 1 selling trim in Q3 2020.



Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 392 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel up to 360 up to $3,600 GT 295 $2,950 SXT up to 295 up to $2,950

Dodge//SRT has enlisted the Mayor of Muscleville Bill Goldberg to remind the Brotherhood of Muscle about the Black Friday exclusive offer.



Dodge Durango, the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV and the Charger of the three-row SUV segment, raises the bar for 2021 with new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired driver-centric cockpit, five-times-faster Uconnect 5 on the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen.

The Challenger and Charger muscle car exteriors are reflected in the Durango's new, aggressive exterior, which features a new front fascia, LED low/high projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures, grille, rear spoiler and wheels.

The Durango interior is significantly upgraded for the 2021 model year with a new performance-inspired cockpit, including a redesigned instrument panel, center console and front doors, and five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen. With all of the updates, the interior feels more driver-oriented, modern and refined than the outgoing model.

The new Tow N Go Package on the 2021 Durango R/T AWD leverages its 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine performance, SRT's menacing looks, unmatched best-in-class towing of 8,700 pounds, an improved top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and SRT-tuned performance exhaust with an iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.

The 2021 Durango Citadel is the all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment, including heated and ventilated Nappa leather driver and passenger seats, the full suite of safety features and more. The Citadel offers two powertrain options, both of which include class IV towing with integrated trailer brake as standard equipment:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and 6,200 lbs. towing capacity is standard

The classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, available on the Citadel , produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque with 7,200 lbs. towing capacity

As the industry's only three-row muscle car, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV with available seating for up to seven, standard Dodge muscle car attitude and the capability of best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level.

"Dodge Power Dollars" Continues for 2020 Models

"Dodge Power Dollars" continues for every 2020 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, receiving $10 per horsepower cash allowance, ranging from SXT and GT models with Pentastar V-6 efficiency and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability to the new 807-horsepower 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the quickest and most powerful muscle car.

Challenger Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT Super Stock 807 $8,070 Hellcat Redeye 797 $7,970 Hellcat 717 $7,170 R/T Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 375 $3,750 GT AWD 303 $3,050 GT 303 $3,050 SXT AWD 303 $3,050 SXT 303 $3,050

Charger Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT Hellcat 707 $7,070 Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 370 $3,700 GT AWD 300 $3,000 GT 300 $3,000 SXT AWD 300 $3,000 SXT 292 $2,920

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

