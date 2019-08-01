Dodge//SRT Launches 'Dodge Power Dollars,' Rewards Enthusiasts Who Want More Power

Dodge//SRT horsepower is now more attainable than ever before by way of an innovative new national sales promotion called "Dodge Power Dollars" that rewards passionate enthusiasts who crave more power.

Sales of the Dodge Challenger hit an all-time high in 2018; Charger is on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019; and Durango is on pace to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005. Still, Dodge//SRT isn't resting. In fact, just the opposite. Starting Aug. 1, customers across the United States who purchase any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango will get a $10 per horsepower cash allowance.

"Since bringing the Charger and Challenger back to market, Dodge has put 485 million horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiasts," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year. This is what we believe John and Horace Dodge would want us to do."

Every 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango will receive $10 per horsepower cash allowance, ranging from SXT and GT models with Pentastar V-6 efficiency and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability to the Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.

Examples include:

Challenger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat Redeye 797 $7,970 Hellcat 717 $7,170 R/T Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 375 $3,750 GT AWD 305 $3,050 GT 305 $3,050 SXT AWD 305 $3,050 SXT 305 $3,050

Charger Model Horsepower Cash allowance Hellcat 707 $7,070 Scat Pack 485 $4,850 R/T 370 $3,700 GT 300 $3,000 SXT AWD 300 $3,000 SXT 292 $2,920

Durango Model Horsepower Cash allowance SRT 475 $4,750 R/T 360 $3,600 Citadel 295 $2,950 GT 295 $2,950 SXT 293 $2,930

Dodge//SRT is supporting "Dodge Power Dollars" with new creative highlighting the brand's unmatched power and performance. A 30-second spot begins airing across TV, digital and Dodge social channels this week.

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

Follow Dodge, SRT and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Dodge Garage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

