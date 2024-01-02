DODOcase Reveals Exciting New Lineup of iPhone 15 Cases, Including Two MagSafe Compatible Cases

News provided by

DODOcase

02 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DODOcase, creator of the first book style iPad cases and a US-based tech accessory brand, is excited to announce its latest lineup of cases for the iPhone 15, 15 plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. Seamlessly blending traditional artisanship with innovative design, DODOcase offers premium-quality cases for various Apple devices. The new collection promises superior protection and enhanced functionality with a crafted aesthetic.

Continue Reading
Selection of leather iPhone Cases.
Selection of leather iPhone Cases.
iPhone cases for Men iPhone 15.
iPhone cases for Men iPhone 15.

"Our customers wanted more options to protect their new iPhone 15 devices," said Jamie Moore, DODOcase CEO. "Our cases not only offer quality protection but aim to maximize the functionality by combining charging functionality, card cases, and wallets."

The collection includes five handcrafted leather and canvas cases, each designed to suit different needs and preferences, including new options with wireless charging compatible Magsafe cases.

  • Colorway Shockproof iPhone Cases with Magsafe: Express your personality with bold colors in Italian pebble leather. This shockproof iPhone 15 case features a newly redesigned polymer tray to maintain a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.
  • Rugged Leather Shockproof iPhone Cases with Magsafe: Exuding a minimalist styling with a rugged edge. Safeguard your iPhone 15 with a bumper that absorbs shock and protects against accidental drops.

Additionally, DODOcase has new wallet covers and cases for all the iPhone 15 models:

  • Colorway Shockproof iPhone Card Cases: For those who love bold colors and the beauty of Italian pebble leather, carry your cards with your phone in style. Get shockproof and drop protection for your new Phone 15, while maintaining a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.
  • Rugged Leather Shockproof iPhone Cases: For those who seek a more natural leather look, these cases have both form and function. Keep your ID and credit card handy. Neutral leather for those who appreciate a more natural aesthetic.
  • Leather Phone Wallet: The convenience of an all-in-one case for credit cards, ID, cash, business cards, and receipts with your iPhone 15. The wallet phone case is designed to fit comfortably in your pocket without adding any bulk. It features an eco-friendly biodegradable iPhone 15 phone tray.
  • Durable Wallet Phone Sleeve: Large enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus, this sleeve features two external leather pockets for cards, cash, and receipts. It's designed to develop a trendy; vintage look over time.
  • Custom iPhone Case (Customizer): The Customizer is a unique design tool that puts you in control of the customization of your case, from choosing the colors or materials all the way down to the elastic closure. Upgrade to add credit card slots and turn your phone case into a wallet.

The entire collection is now available for purchase at dodocase.com.

About DODOcase:

Founded in San Francisco, CA, in 2010, DODOcase is committed to sourcing sustainable and high-quality materials. It manufactures and has its headquarters in San Antonio, TX. DODOcase creates US-made, handcrafted, premium-quality cases for various Apple devices.

Press Contact:
Bear H.
Head of Communications
[email protected]
877-920-DODO

SOURCE DODOcase

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.