DODOcase Unveils Luxurious English Bridle Leather iPad Case--A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

DODOcase, renowned for its innovative and artisanal tech accessories, proudly announces the launch of its newest product, the English Bridle Leather iPad Case. This high-end case epitomizes the brand's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design, offering iPad users an unparalleled blend of functionality and luxury.

SAN ANTONIO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DODOcase announces the launch of its new English Bridle Leather iPad Case, which combines traditional American craftsmanship with modern design. Each case is handcrafted from high-end leather sourced from the renowned tannery Wickett & Craig, a prestigious tannery known since 1867 for its commitment to quality and environmental sustainability.

The English Bridle Leather iPad Case is not only a statement of elegance and quality but also a testament to DODOcase's commitment to using sustainable materials and traditional craftsmanship.

Designed to complement nearly every iPad model, including the latest 2024 releases, this case features:

Smart Cover Technology : Magnets are built into the cover to automatically wake or put the iPad to sleep.

: Magnets are built into the cover to automatically wake or put the iPad to sleep. Hinged Back for Multiple Viewing Angles : The case allows for both horizontal viewing and a fully folded back position for easy writing and reading. Plus, the front cover has a built-in channel to assist with viewing.

: The case allows for both horizontal viewing and a fully folded back position for easy writing and reading. Plus, the front cover has a built-in channel to assist with viewing. Built-in Pencil Holder : Conveniently carries the Apple Pencil, ensuring it's always within reach.

: Conveniently carries the Apple Pencil, ensuring it's always within reach. Multiple layers of protection: Each case is constructed with a soft interior lining, a thin polymer gel tray, and a durable, luxurious leather exterior for superior device protection.

Each case is constructed with a soft interior lining, a thin polymer gel tray, and a durable, luxurious leather exterior for superior device protection. Elastic Closure : Keeps the iPad securely closed when not in use.

: Keeps the iPad securely closed when not in use. Made in the USA : Proudly crafted in our San Antonio workshop, ensuring the highest quality and supporting local craftsmanship.

"Our goal was to create not just any iPad case, but the ultimate luxury experience," said Jamie Moore, DODOcase CEO. "With the English Bridle Leather iPad Case, our customers will own a product that not only enhances functionality but also matures beautifully over time, developing a unique patina that tells its own story."

This new high-end DODOcase product sets a new standard for luxury and sustainability in tech accessories. It caters to environmentally conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on style and functionality.

Explore the new English Bridle Leather iPad Case and experience the luxury firsthand at dodocase.com.

About DODOcase: Founded in San Francisco, CA, and now headquartered in San Antonio, TX, DODOcase has been at the forefront of tech accessory design since 2010. The company is committed to marrying traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, creating premium products that stand the test of time.

