Doe-Anderson Lands One of Texas' Largest Credit Unions

News provided by

Doe-Anderson

15 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

TDECU Win Is the First for Agency Under Newly Named Leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doe-Anderson, the oldest independent ad agency in the U.S. – partnered with storied brands such as Maker's Mark and Carrier – has been selected to serve the marketing needs of TDECU, Houston's largest credit union.

TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $4.5 billion in assets, nearly 400,000 members and 39 service locations. It serves as the official credit union of the Houston Texans and has strategic partnerships with both Buc-ee's and the University of Houston.

"We felt an immediate connection with the team at TDECU," John Birnsteel, Doe-Anderson CEO, said. "It has an impressive culture that values its people and members. They really have a great story to tell. We see a lot of parallels with TDECU's ambitions and work we are doing with our other clients in the financial services industry."

As agency of record, Doe-Anderson is working with TDECU on creating a robust brand strategy and creative campaign to expand its membership and markets. Doe-Anderson was awarded the business through a competitive RFP and pitch process.

 "We were impressed with Doe-Anderson's breadth of capabilities, thoughtfulness and its creative prowess that will help us break out of the standard banking and credit union mold," said TDECU SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Sheiludis Moyett. "They brought a partnership mentality and approach. We clicked."

Birnsteel has recruited Leeza Gray as Account Director and Claudia Bodington as Associate Creative Director on the account. Joining Gray and Bodington on the team is Keisha Jordan, Creative Director, whom Doe-Anderson recruited at the end of 2022.

With client experience across the financial, health & wellness, retail and B2B industries, Gray joins Doe-Anderson from Flume Digital Marketing & PR in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she was Client Service Lead and Account Director. Bodington, most recently a freelance creative consultant, was previously Copy Director at STG Brands and before that Senior Copywriter at Barefoot Proximity.

About Doe-Anderson

Doe-Anderson Inc. is the oldest independent advertising agency in the U.S. It works with iconic brands including Maker's Mark, Jim Beam, and Louisville Slugger. Client partners also include Texas Roadhouse, Carrier, Roto-Rooter and several healthcare and financial sector brands. Doe-Anderson has 130 employees spanning offices in Louisville, Ky., and Columbus, Ohio.  It offers integrated communication services including brand and digital strategy, creative execution, media buying and planning, analytics, digital design and development, content production and public relations. The agency is a member of AMIN Worldwide, a global peer group of independent agencies, and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's).

About TDECU

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 382,000 Members and over $4.7 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 39 service locations, including 35 Member Centers and over $4.6 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 38 service locations, including 35 Member Centers, and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto and personal loan products, and online and mobile banking. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management as well as personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit TDECU.org or call (800) 839-1154.

SOURCE Doe-Anderson

