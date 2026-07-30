DOE Confirms Targeting of Blue States in Clean Energy Investment Cancellations

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recently discovered court documents, Trump administration officials admitted to terminating funding for nearly 300 clean energy projects based solely on their location in states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. This finding comes after a year of administration leaders claiming that politics were not involved in the making of this decision.

"Working people are bearing the brunt of the Trump administration's vendetta against people in states that didn't vote for him," said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh "These aren't just numbers—these are working people losing their jobs, communities losing projects that would have lowered their energy costs, and families missing out on cleaner air and water for their kids."

The result of the Trump administration's weaponization of federal funding is that investment and jobs across the country are being undermined at an alarming rate. To document the breadth of the impact, the BlueGreen Alliance released a report entitled Bait and Switch: The Impacts of Trump Administration Policies at the Intersection of Clean Energy, Manufacturing, and Labor which reported that since January 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy has terminated 356 awards for projects across the country, wiping out $12.5 billion in federal clean energy investments.

"For Trump this is all a game, he gets to wield his political power to make himself feel important. But for the everyday American this is their livelihood and future being thrown away all for Trump's power trip," said Walsh.

SOURCE BlueGreen Alliance