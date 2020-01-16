doeLEGAL, Inc. Named as Finalist in 2020 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- doeLEGAL, Inc. was named a Finalist today in the Inbound Marketing Program of the Year category in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows, including the prestigious International Business Awards® and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

doeLEGAL, ASCENT & eDiscovery technology provider.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 600 professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

doeLEGAL has demonstrated its transformation into an outwardly focused legal technology provider, most notably in their marketing efforts. Integrating information from their other business teams, they work together to ensure their messages resonate with the target audience and answer their needs. Their last 18-month campaign proved the benefits of their approach to the markets they serve by increasing overall market penetration, inbound traffic, and sales opportunities more so than any other time in their 49-year history.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "Every Finalist nominee should be proud of the work they did over the past 18 months to be recognized by the judges. They should also be proud of how well they effectively communicated those achievements to the judges. We look forward to recognizing them all with Gold Stevie Award trophies and Silver and Bronze Stevie medals in Las Vegas on February 28."

"Being recognized as a finalist in this year's Stevie® Awards demonstrates the strides forward doeLEGAL is making by aligning our sales and marketing efforts. The results prove the benefits of our team effort to create dynamic campaigns that meet the evolving needs of our unique markets," said Scott Miller, director of marketing for doeLEGAL.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About doeLEGAL

An enterprise-level provider of legal operations tools and elevated support that gives corporate legal departments and law firms anytime, anywhere control over cases and costs to inform decision making and drive more successful outcomes. Acting as a business partner, not a vendor, allows clients to gain valuable insights from a leader in legal technology. doeLEGAL is privately held, located in Wilmington, DE. Visit www.doelegal.com for information on Enterprise Legal Management and eDiscovery technology. Contact Scott Miller for more information at 302-798-7500.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

