Doer Biologics Announces License Agreement with BioNTech

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.

10 Jul, 2023, 23:49 ET

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Doer Bio"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biotherapeutics for metabolic diseases and cancers, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech").

Under the terms of the agreement, Doer Bio will grant BioNTech a worldwide license to utilize one of Doer Bio's innovative discoveries to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize innovative biotherapeutics against an undisclosed target. Doer Bio will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.

"This license agreement with BioNTech is a great demonstration of the enormous potential of Doer Bio's platform technologies, which has been well validated by extensive preclinical research and ongoing clinical studies," said Yanshan Huang, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Doer Bio.

"We are thrilled to work with BioNTech, a globally leading biopharmaceutical company, to translate our technologies and discoveries into novel therapies. We are looking forward to working with BioNTech to advance this innovation into clinic and ultimately benefit patients worldwide," commented Yongliang Fang, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Doer Bio.

About Doer Bio

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Doer Bio") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of multi-domain based multi-specific biotherapeutics to address unmet medical need in the field of metabolic diseases and cancers.

Doer Bio has developed multiple proprietary platform technologies, including xLONGylation®, MultipleBody®, AccuBody®, and SMART-VHHBody.

For more information about Doer Bio, please visit www.doerbio.com or contact [email protected] . 

SOURCE Zhejiang Doer Biologics Co., Ltd.

