Does EMDR Really Work? New Article Explores How Trauma Gets Stuck in the Brain and How Healing Begins

Evidence-based analysis examines EMDR therapy, trauma, addiction, and the role of the nervous system in long-term recovery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upfront Inc. today announced the release of a new long-form article examining the effectiveness of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and its role in trauma and addiction recovery.



The article, titled "Does EMDR Really Work? How Trauma Gets Stuck in the Brain — and How Healing Begins," explores how unresolved trauma affects the nervous system, why traditional talk therapy may fall short for some individuals, and how EMDR works at a neurological level to help reprocess traumatic memories.



Drawing on current neuroscience and clinical research, the piece explains how trauma activates the amygdala — the brain's threat-detection center — keeping individuals locked in fight-or-flight responses long after danger has passed. The article also addresses why substance use often becomes a coping mechanism for unprocessed trauma and how EMDR can help reduce emotional reactivity by integrating traumatic memories into adaptive memory networks.



EMDR is recognized as an evidence-based trauma therapy by the American Psychological Association, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Research cited in the article shows that a majority of individuals undergoing EMDR for PTSD no longer meet diagnostic criteria following treatment.



Rather than promoting a single solution, the article emphasizes emotional readiness, nervous-system regulation, and whole-person healing — highlighting why trauma recovery requires more than insight alone.



The full article is available on Medium and is intended for clinicians, individuals in recovery, and readers interested in evidence-based mental health approaches.



Read the full article here:

https://medium.com/illumination/does-emdr-really-work-0855218059f6



Contact:

***@upfrontinc.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13123475



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE UPFRONT INC