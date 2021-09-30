Does Mother Always Know Best? How Monica Obando's 8-Week Online Course is Helping Women Break Generational Behavior Cycles

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The relationship between a mother and child is precious and sacred. Unfortunately for many, that relationship has been strained, tainted, or depleted by years of toxic behaviors, mistakes, unrealistic expectations, or anything in between. At the end of the day, we are all human, and mother may not always know best. New mothers or mother's to-to-be often become fearful that they have been conditioned to follow the same path, ultimately hurting the relationship with their own children. The good news is that these generational 'curses' can be broken to make way for productive, fruitful, and flourishing relationships. Monica Obando, a nationally recognized hypnotherapist is proud to announce the launch of I Am Not Like My Mother, an 8-Week Online hypnotherapy course come October 20th.

The fear of following generational cycles can breed crippling anxiety and stress that can ultimately lead to emotional unavailability or unhealthy coping methods. Monica Obando's proprietary hypnotherapy method is a three-pronged approach to break free of the chains of emotional bondage and build healthy connections with a community of like-minded people dedicated to growth and healing.

The 10-person class leverages education, hypnotherapy, and art to take a holistic approach to understand the different types of mothers, help identify how attendees are becoming like their mothers and the triggers associated with these emotions and behaviors, and how to find balance of the mind and body in the process.

Obando's hypnotherapy walks attendees through how to get to the root cause of their triggers and transform them to emotionally heal from the guilt and shame instilled by toxic mothers, and start recovering a unique identity for a confident and successful life. Each session also includes an art project to provide a healthy outlet for expressing and processing negative feelings and fears, empowering participants to let those feelings go productively.

"The many faces of an unloving mother can mold the way you go through life — but that shouldn't define you. You can change your destiny by finding and embracing your true self, and that's why you are here"

Through proof of concept, dedication to her craft, and unwavering commitment to helping others break free of emotional bondage; Monica Obando's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the launch of I Am Not Like My Mother come October 20th.

To learn more about Monica Obando, or to set a consultation to sign up for I Am Not Like My Mother please visit: https://the-happily-inspired-club.newzenler.com/f/not-like-my-mother

About Monica Obando

Monica Obando is a clinical hypnotherapist based in Tampa Florida. Founding her practice in 2015, Monica has dedicated her career to helping people transform their lives from the inside out through the power of hypnotherapy. From frustration, anxiety, fear, low self-esteem, and everything in between, Monica using a holistic approach with different techniques to help clients to go from feeling emotionally depleted and dependent to emotionally healthy, free, and successful.

