Does Your Beard Define You? Then Wahl's New Trimmer Needs to Define Your Beard

-NEW high-visibility blade design offers unparalleled control for precise lines and detailing; its benefits are brought to life by an actor who knows a thing or two about perfecting your passions-

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the farm to the red carpet, purpose and passion defines Jeffrey Dean Morgan's life, but it's the Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer that defines his beard. The actor is once again partnering with men's grooming leader Wahl®, to let his fellow Serious Beardsmen know that flawless facial hair takes patience, instinct and the right tool. That's why he uses this latest trimmer from Wahl®; it's designed for ultimate precision and visibility, delivering superior beard lines and the flexibility to trim, shave and detail.

Does Your Beard Define You? Then This Trimmer Needs to Define Your Beard From the farm to the red carpet, purpose and passion defines Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s life, but it’s the Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer that defines his beard. The actor is once again partnering with men’s grooming leader Wahl®, to let his fellow Serious Beardsmen know that flawless facial hair takes patience, instinct and the right tool.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9290051-wahl-pro-series-high-visibility-trimmer-jeffrey-dean-morgan/

"No bulls**t, this trimmer is the real deal. The moment you pick it up, you know you're holding a formidable piece of machinery," said Morgan. "I use it every day and won't ever use another — TRUTH."

Morgan's first collaboration with Wahl® followed him to the country where he equated caring for his beard, to crafting his authentic rye whiskey. This time we visit the actor in New York City during his obligatory red-carpet-ready routine, but it's on his own terms, which includes a meticulously groomed beard — and a little mischief.

What sets the Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer apart?

The Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer provides ultimate precision and visibility, delivering superior lines and the flexibility to trim, shave and detail. The only trimmer you'll ever need, it's first in its class with a revolutionary design, including:

Great Visibility . Engineered to provide five-times clearer line-of-sight* from every angle for sharper and straighter beard lines; because your beard is meant to be a statement of your perfectly groomed place in the world.

. Engineered to provide five-times clearer line-of-sight* from every angle for sharper and straighter beard lines; because your beard is meant to be a statement of your perfectly groomed place in the world. Sleek, No-Slip Grip . Built to last with zinc-alloy metal, the no-slip rubber grip offers maximum comfort and control.

. Built to last with zinc-alloy metal, the no-slip rubber grip offers maximum comfort and control. Smoother Precision . The diamond-hard-coated FOREVER BLADE™ cuts up to four-times closer and smoother than a standard blade** for less skin irritation and lasts a lifetime.***

. The diamond-hard-coated cuts up to four-times closer and smoother than a standard blade** for less skin irritation and lasts a lifetime.*** Multi-Purpose Grooming. The trimmer's unique all-in-one design includes three easy-change heads: a trimmer, a foil shaver, and a detailer.

The trimmer's unique all-in-one design includes three easy-change heads: a trimmer, a foil shaver, and a detailer. Long Run-Time. The powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides 2 hours of long-lasting cordless trimming so you can go months between charges.

The Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer has a MSRP of $149.99 and is currently available at Amazon. For more information about the Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer, or for grooming tips visit WahlBeard.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

*Trimmer design allows five-times clearer line-of-sight around grooming area when compared to Wahl® standard trimmers and several competing trimmers.

**Up to four-times closer compared to Wahl® standard blades and several competing trimmers.

***Valid in USA only. Limited lifetime warranty on blade relative to trimmer lifespan. For warranty service in US, call 1-800-767-9245 or visit wahlbeard.com for details.

SOURCE Wahl