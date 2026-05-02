Does Your Building Have Fire Sprinklers?

Fast Guard Service alerts real estate owners and property managers: 2026 fire code updates to NFPA 25 will significantly affect sprinkler system compliance requirements — and insurance implications could not be more serious.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service, one of the nation's leading providers of licensed fire watch and security guard services, is urging commercial and residential property owners to take immediate stock of their fire sprinkler systems as sweeping 2026 updates to NFPA 25 — the national standard governing water-based fire protection system inspection, testing, and maintenance — take effect across the country.

The timing could not be more consequential. Private insurers are exiting fire-risk markets at an accelerating pace, dropping policyholders and limiting coverage in states from California to Florida. In this environment, a sprinkler system that fails a compliance check is no longer a routine maintenance issue. It is a potential grounds for claim denial or policy cancellation.

The 2026 edition of NFPA 25 introduces several changes property owners must act on now. Fire pump failures are formally classified as system impairments requiring immediate response. Supervisory valve testing moves to a semiannual schedule. Annual internal inspections are now mandatory for all dry, preaction, and deluge valves. And where corrosion-control technology has been used to justify smaller pipe sizes, ongoing maintenance of that equipment is now a codified legal obligation — not a recommendation.

Critically, any sprinkler system impairment — whether triggered by repair, renovation, freeze damage, or a compliance-driven upgrade — legally requires a certified fire watch for the duration of the outage under NFPA 1, NFPA 101, and local fire authority mandates. This is a condition of occupancy, not an option.

"The 2026 code updates will send a wave of sprinkler systems into inspection and repair cycles," said a spokesperson for Fast Guard Service. "Every one of those impairment windows requires a fire watch on-site. We are prepared to be there."

Fast Guard Service deploys certified fire watch personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anywhere in the United States — typically within hours of a client's call. Guards conduct continuous patrols, maintain documentation accepted by insurers and code enforcement authorities, and coordinate directly with fire departments when needed.

Property owners who are unsure whether their sprinkler systems meet 2026 NFPA 25 requirements are encouraged to contact Fast Guard Service for guidance.

Founded in August 2013 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured private security company operating in all 50 states. The company specializes in armed and unarmed security guards, fire watch services, executive protection, mobile surveillance, event security, and emergency response. Fast Guard Service is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government entities, healthcare systems, commercial developers, and private clients nationwide.

All operations are tracked through the proprietary Fast Guard App, providing clients with real-time GPS reporting, live guard location updates, and digital incident documentation.

For an instant quote or same-day service, visit www.fastguardservice.com or call (844) 254-8273.

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SOURCE Fast Guard Service