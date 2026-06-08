Vacant Home Security Emerges as Growing Concern as Millions of U.S. Properties Sit Unoccupied

Fast Guard Service warns that vacant properties face rising risks from theft, vandalism, squatters, and costly damage

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As housing transitions, investment property ownership, estate settlements, foreclosures, and seasonal vacancies continue to leave millions of homes unoccupied across the United States, security professionals are warning that vacant properties are becoming increasingly attractive targets for criminals, trespassers, and unauthorized occupants.

Fast Guard Service

Property owners often assume that locked doors and standard alarm systems provide sufficient protection. However, security experts say vacant homes face unique risks that can lead to significant financial losses, insurance complications, and costly repairs if problems go undetected.

"Many owners don't realize how vulnerable an unoccupied property becomes after just a few days or weeks without regular monitoring," said Assia Payne, CEO of Fast Guard Security Services. "A vacant home can quickly become a target for theft, vandalism, illegal occupancy, or even maintenance issues such as water leaks and electrical failures that may go unnoticed for extended periods."

According to industry reports, vacant and abandoned properties frequently experience higher rates of property crime, trespassing, vandalism, and unauthorized entry. Beyond criminal activity, unoccupied homes are also susceptible to weather-related damage, plumbing failures, fire hazards, and other incidents that can escalate significantly before owners become aware of them.

Security concerns are particularly acute for:

Real estate investors managing vacant rental properties

Owners of second homes and seasonal residences

Financial institutions overseeing REO and foreclosure inventories

Estate executors responsible for inherited properties

Homeowners relocating before selling their homes

Property management companies with vacant units

Experts note that traditional security measures often fall short because vacant properties lack the daily activity that naturally deters criminals. As a result, many owners are turning to remote monitoring technologies and professional patrol services to maintain oversight of their assets.

Fast Guard Security Services, a nationwide security company specializing in residential and commercial property protection, has seen increased demand for vacant-property security solutions over the past several years. The company provides a combination of live-monitored surveillance cameras, mobile patrol inspections, remote monitoring services, alarm response, and on-site security personnel designed specifically for unoccupied properties.

Unlike conventional security systems that rely on property owners to review alerts after an incident occurs, live-monitored systems can identify suspicious activity in real time and coordinate immediate response efforts when necessary.

"Prevention is always less expensive than recovery," Payne added. "A single break-in, vandalism incident, copper theft, or water leak can result in thousands of dollars in damages. The goal is to identify problems before they become major losses."

Security professionals recommend that owners of vacant properties implement a comprehensive protection strategy that includes:

Regular property inspections

Live video monitoring

Perimeter security assessments

Alarm verification procedures

Mobile patrol services

Emergency response planning

As housing market conditions continue to evolve and vacancy rates fluctuate across different regions of the country, experts expect vacant-property security to remain a growing concern for homeowners, investors, lenders, and property managers alike.

Property owners seeking guidance on protecting vacant homes can request a complimentary vacant-property security assessment from Fast Guard Service to identify vulnerabilities and evaluate monitoring options.

For additional information, visit www.fastguardservice.com or call (844) 254-8273.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a nationwide security company providing armed and unarmed security guards, mobile patrol services, live-monitored surveillance systems, event security, fire watch services, executive protection, and property security solutions throughout the United States. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, government, and special-event clients with customized security programs designed to mitigate risk and protect assets.

Media Contact:

Fast Guard Service

Phone: (844) 254-8273

Website: www.fastguardservice.com

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SOURCE Fast Guard Service