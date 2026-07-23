It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere™: Why Friday Afternoons Are One of the Highest-Risk Times for Business Security Emergencies

Fast Guard Security Services Launches National Awareness Campaign to Help Businesses Prepare Before the Weekend Begins

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Friday Security Readiness Protocol for Businesses Nationwide

The initiative encourages organizations to spend just a few minutes each Friday reviewing potential security vulnerabilities before the weekend, when staffing levels are often reduced and response times can become more critical.

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

The Emergencies Businesses Never Expect

Many of the emergency calls received by Fast Guard begin with a similar statement:

"We've never needed security before..."

Yet businesses across the country regularly encounter situations that require an immediate professional response, including:

Emergency Fire Watch services

Fire alarm or fire suppression system failures

Employee terminations

High-risk executive terminations

Workplace violence concerns

Threat investigations

Active criminal incidents

Property damage

Trespassing

Construction site theft

Vacant building protection

Emergency event security

Camera installation and remote monitoring

Temporary security staffing

Disaster recovery operations

Fire Watch Emergencies

One of the most common emergency requests involves Fire Watch services.

When a fire alarm, sprinkler system, or life safety system becomes inoperable, local fire authorities may require a continuous, documented fire watch until repairs are completed. Without an approved fire watch, many businesses cannot legally remain open.

Fast Guard provides trained fire watch personnel who perform documented foot patrols, monitor for fire hazards, assist with emergency evacuation procedures, and help businesses maintain compliance while repairs are underway.

Employee Terminations Require Planning

Another growing area of concern involves employee separations.

Job loss is one of life's most stressful events. While the vast majority of terminations conclude peacefully, organizations increasingly recognize the importance of preparing for situations where emotions may escalate.

Economic pressures, organizational restructuring, workforce reductions, and performance-related dismissals can create difficult circumstances for both employers and employees.

In recent years, workplace violence incidents have highlighted the importance of having thoughtful, well-executed security procedures during higher-risk personnel actions.

Fast Guard Security Services has developed a professional employee termination response program designed to help organizations reduce risk while maintaining dignity and respect for everyone involved.

The company's approach emphasizes:

Discreet security presence

Professional communication

De-escalation

Executive protection when appropriate

Protection of employees and visitors

Controlled access

Safe departure procedures

Business continuity

Fast Guard assists with more than 1,000 employee termination assignments each year, supporting organizations nationwide with customized security plans designed to reduce liability while minimizing disruption to the workplace.

Security After an Incident

Security is not only valuable during an emergency.

Many organizations choose to deploy visible security officers after an incident has occurred to help restore confidence, deter repeat criminal activity, reassure employees and customers, and support normal business operations.

Depending on the client's needs, security services may be required for a single day, several weeks, or as part of a long-term protection strategy.

A Simple Friday Checklist

Fast Guard encourages businesses to ask these questions every Friday afternoon:

Are all fire alarm and life safety systems operating properly?

Is emergency contact information current?

Are there any scheduled employee separations next week?

Are weekend construction projects secured?

Will any facilities be vacant over the weekend?

Are surveillance cameras operational?

Is after-hours access properly controlled?

Do managers know who to call if an emergency occurs?

A few minutes of preparation can help reduce risk and improve response when unexpected events arise.

When Minutes Matter

Fast Guard Security Services provides nationwide emergency response, including:

Emergency Fire Watch

• Armed and Unarmed Security Officers

• Employee Termination Security

• Executive Protection

• Event Security

• Construction Site Security

• Mobile Patrol Services

• Alarm Response

• Remote Camera Monitoring

• Temporary and Long-Term Security Staffing

• Disaster Response and Recovery

With a network of licensed security professionals across the United States and Canada, the company can mobilize qualified personnel rapidly to support clients facing urgent security needs.

Fast Guard Security Services is a nationwide provider of security guard services, fire watch, emergency response, executive protection, disaster recovery support, and workforce management solutions. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, the company serves commercial, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, retail, construction, government, and critical infrastructure clients throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Fast Guard Service