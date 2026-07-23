It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere™: Why Friday Afternoons Are One of the Highest-Risk Times for Business Security Emergencies
News provided byFast Guard Service
Jul 23, 2026, 12:10 ET
Fast Guard Security Services Launches National Awareness Campaign to Help Businesses Prepare Before the Weekend Begins
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Friday Security Readiness Protocol for Businesses Nationwide
The initiative encourages organizations to spend just a few minutes each Friday reviewing potential security vulnerabilities before the weekend, when staffing levels are often reduced and response times can become more critical.
The Emergencies Businesses Never Expect
Many of the emergency calls received by Fast Guard begin with a similar statement:
"We've never needed security before..."
Yet businesses across the country regularly encounter situations that require an immediate professional response, including:
- Emergency Fire Watch services
- Fire alarm or fire suppression system failures
- Employee terminations
- High-risk executive terminations
- Workplace violence concerns
- Threat investigations
- Active criminal incidents
- Property damage
- Trespassing
- Construction site theft
- Vacant building protection
- Emergency event security
- Camera installation and remote monitoring
- Temporary security staffing
- Disaster recovery operations
- Fire Watch Emergencies
One of the most common emergency requests involves Fire Watch services.
When a fire alarm, sprinkler system, or life safety system becomes inoperable, local fire authorities may require a continuous, documented fire watch until repairs are completed. Without an approved fire watch, many businesses cannot legally remain open.
Fast Guard provides trained fire watch personnel who perform documented foot patrols, monitor for fire hazards, assist with emergency evacuation procedures, and help businesses maintain compliance while repairs are underway.
Employee Terminations Require Planning
Another growing area of concern involves employee separations.
Job loss is one of life's most stressful events. While the vast majority of terminations conclude peacefully, organizations increasingly recognize the importance of preparing for situations where emotions may escalate.
Economic pressures, organizational restructuring, workforce reductions, and performance-related dismissals can create difficult circumstances for both employers and employees.
In recent years, workplace violence incidents have highlighted the importance of having thoughtful, well-executed security procedures during higher-risk personnel actions.
Fast Guard Security Services has developed a professional employee termination response program designed to help organizations reduce risk while maintaining dignity and respect for everyone involved.
The company's approach emphasizes:
- Discreet security presence
- Professional communication
- De-escalation
- Executive protection when appropriate
- Protection of employees and visitors
- Controlled access
- Safe departure procedures
- Business continuity
Fast Guard assists with more than 1,000 employee termination assignments each year, supporting organizations nationwide with customized security plans designed to reduce liability while minimizing disruption to the workplace.
Security After an Incident
Security is not only valuable during an emergency.
Many organizations choose to deploy visible security officers after an incident has occurred to help restore confidence, deter repeat criminal activity, reassure employees and customers, and support normal business operations.
Depending on the client's needs, security services may be required for a single day, several weeks, or as part of a long-term protection strategy.
A Simple Friday Checklist
Fast Guard encourages businesses to ask these questions every Friday afternoon:
- Are all fire alarm and life safety systems operating properly?
- Is emergency contact information current?
- Are there any scheduled employee separations next week?
- Are weekend construction projects secured?
- Will any facilities be vacant over the weekend?
- Are surveillance cameras operational?
- Is after-hours access properly controlled?
- Do managers know who to call if an emergency occurs?
A few minutes of preparation can help reduce risk and improve response when unexpected events arise.
When Minutes Matter
Fast Guard Security Services provides nationwide emergency response, including:
- Emergency Fire Watch
• Armed and Unarmed Security Officers
• Employee Termination Security
• Executive Protection
• Event Security
• Construction Site Security
• Mobile Patrol Services
• Alarm Response
• Remote Camera Monitoring
• Temporary and Long-Term Security Staffing
• Disaster Response and Recovery
With a network of licensed security professionals across the United States and Canada, the company can mobilize qualified personnel rapidly to support clients facing urgent security needs.
Fast Guard Security Services is a nationwide provider of security guard services, fire watch, emergency response, executive protection, disaster recovery support, and workforce management solutions. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, the company serves commercial, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, retail, construction, government, and critical infrastructure clients throughout the United States and Canada.
SOURCE Fast Guard Service
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