Does Your Child Drink Whole Milk? Milk Taps John Morgan to Partner for Satirical Commercial on Whole Milk's Zombie-Attracting Brain Benefits

"Proper nutrition is crucial to overall brain development, and starting the day with an 8oz glass of whole dairy milk provides kids with a unique package of nutrients, including iodine, choline (8%DV), vitamin B12, and healthy fats that are critical for focus, cognitive health, and memory formation," said Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, CPT. "Whole milk's fat also provides building blocks that support myelin formation, which is involved in the normal development of the brain and nervous system."

Timed to the back-to-school season, the campaign reminds parents of the critical role nutrition plays in helping set kids up for a successful day at school. Including milk with breakfast also helps kids feel full longer, allowing them to focus on what they're doing rather than potential hunger pangs.

"Back-to-school is an incredibly busy time for parents, so we wanted to deliver our message in a way that's hard to ignore," said Miranda Abney, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at MilkPEP. "Partnering with John Morgan let us use humor to remind parents that whole milk is an affordable, nutritional fridge staple.

Today through August 31, 2026, parents can visit HEY-MILK.com to receive compensation – a free t-shirt to keep whole milk top-of-mind.

For more information on the campaign, visit GonnaNeedMilk.com or follow @GonnaNeedMilk on Instagram and TikTok.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

SOURCE MilkPEP