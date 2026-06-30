THIRSTY? MILK DEBUTS THE 2027 MILK MAN HYDRATION CALENDAR, FEATURING CHARLES MELTON, BECAUSE MILK HYDRATES BETTER THAN WATER

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MilkPEP

Jun 30, 2026, 13:06 ET

The new thirst-quenching campaign reminds consumers of dairy milk's hydration benefits

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonna Need Milk today announced the launch of the first-ever Milk Man Hydration Calendar, starring actor Charles Melton. Following a teaser released on National Hydration Day (6/23), the new campaign playfully leans into internet culture and "thirst traps" to encourage consumers to rethink what they reach for when they're thirsty.

"Hydration is top of mind for consumers, and dairy milk deserves a bigger role in that conversation," said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. "Research shows dairy milk hydrates better than water, and this calendar is a fun reminder that when you're looking to hydrate, you're going to need milk."

Shot entirely on film by renowned photographer Camille Summers-Valli, the 2027 Milk Man Hydration Calendar features Melton in a series of playful, retro-inspired images that put dairy milk and its hydration benefits front and center. 

"Research shows that dairy milk is one of the most effective beverages for hydration, outperforming water and sports drinks in certain studies," said Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD, CLEC, CPT. "Unlike water alone, dairy milk naturally provides electrolytes, carbohydrates and high-quality protein, nutrients that help support fluid balance and replace what's lost through sweat after exercise."

Milk partnered with Charles Melton as the calendar's inaugural Milk Man as he has become one of the internet's favorite crushes, with a comment section that proves his internet thirst-factor, making him the ideal face for a campaign built to get people talking.

"Being the first to star in the Milk Man Hydration Calendar feels pretty iconic," said Charles Melton. "If this calendar makes people thirsty, they're in luck because dairy milk hydrates better than water."

Beginning today, fans can comment on Charles Melton's 'milk hydrates better than water' Instagram post to receive a direct message with a link to claim a free physical copy of the limited-edition calendar, featuring exclusive images of Melton, with the purchase of dairy milk through Gopuff, while supplies last. For those outside of the participating markets (New York, Los Angeles, DC, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, and Atlanta), a digital version of the calendar will be available for download. For a lucky few consumers, the calendar will arrive via surprise delivery from fellow milk enthusiast Mr. Fantasy.

For more information on the campaign and dairy milk's nutritional benefits, visit GonnaNeedMilk.com or follow @GonnaNeedMilk on Instagram and TikTok.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

SOURCE MilkPEP

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