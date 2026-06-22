Gonna Need Milk Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios' Supergirl to Spotlight Dairy Milk as Real-World "Hero Fuel"

Summer-long campaign highlights dairy milk's science-backed benefits for strength, resilience and focus through national retail, co-branded packaging, creator content and fan experiences inspired by Supergirl

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gonna Need Milk today announced a summer-long partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in support of DC Studios' highly anticipated film Supergirl, in theaters nationwide on June 26, to spotlight dairy milk as real-world "hero fuel". Inspired by Supergirl's powers, the campaign brings dairy milk's real-world nutrition benefits for strength, recovery and focus to life for fans through national retail, co-branded packaging, creator content, sweepstakes and fan experiences.

Gonna Need Milk partners with DC Studios’ Supergirl to highlight dairy milk’s real-world nutrition benefits for strength, recovery and focus.

"Supergirl's strength, resilience, and focus are the perfect match for the real, science-backed benefits of dairy milk," said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. "While Supergirl's powers may come from the yellow sun, milk's benefits come from real nutrition including high-quality protein to help build and repair muscle, nutrients that support focus, and a unique combination of protein, carbohydrates and electrolytes that can support post-activity recovery."

Marking the beginning of a significant entertainment partnership activated across the dairy aisle, Supergirl-themed signage landed in more than 2,600 dairy aisles nationwide, including at Albertsons, Walmart and Kroger, in May. Five regional dairy brands — Crystal Creamery, Sarah Fresh, Lucerne, Hollandia and Maola— also debuted co-branded Supergirl labels across approximately 17 million milk units, each featuring a custom QR code directing consumers to the Gonna Need Milk Supergirl Sweepstakes. Prizes include a private hometown screening of Supergirl for 40 people, Fandango movie codes and Supergirl merchandise packages.

Amplifying the campaign regionally, dairy organizations including Arizona Milk, The Dairy Alliance, American Dairy Association Northeast and DairyMAX are driving localized excitement through eCommerce, shopper marketing, high-impact out-of-home advertising, experiential activations and additional in-store support.

To bring the campaign to Supergirl fans online, music icon, dad, former space trainee and certified space enthusiast Lance Bass stars in a social-first video introducing fans to 'Intergalactic Milk', a Supergirl-inspired beverage made with real dairy milk. Following Bass' debut, a wave of culinary, science, film, and lifestyle creators are sharing their own takes on Intergalactic Milk including Christina Tosi, award-winning chef and founder of Milk Bar; Maddi Lou, a movie and lifestyle creator known for tapping into buzzy film moments; and Emily Calandrelli, MIT engineer, science communicator and the 100th woman in space.

Fans in Los Angeles can experience the campaign in person at the Supergirl Airstream rest-stop during the Santa Monica Summer Solstice on June 20, where attendees can sample Intergalactic Milk and take part in additional on-the-ground experiences celebrating the upcoming film.

"We are thrilled to team up with Gonna Need Milk to inspire fans to find their own strength and resilience, connecting Supergirl's extraordinary powers to dairy milk's nutritional benefits" said Julie Moore, Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Warner Bros. Pictures. "From 'Intergalactic Milk' recipes to co-branded packaging, Gonna Need Milk is creating a dynamic way for families to celebrate the film this summer."

Dairy milk's nutrients provide 'hero fuel' that support strength, recovery and focus in every glass. Milk's high-quality, complete protein helps build, repair and maintain muscle; its natural mix of protein, carbohydrates and electrolytes can help support post-activity recovery and hydration; and nutrients including vitamin B12, zinc, iodine and complete protein help support brain health, sustained energy and focus.

"Dairy milk is one of the most nutrient-dense, cost-effective and accessible ways to get a powerful combination of high-quality protein, carbohydrates, electrolytes and essential nutrients in a single glass," said Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD. "Together, these nutrients help fuel strength, recovery and focus throughout the day whether you're heading to the gym, the movies, summer activities or whatever mission comes next."

To learn more about the benefits of dairy milk and how to fuel like your favorite superhero, follow @gonnaneedmilk on TikTok and Instagram or visit GonnaNeedMilk.com.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About DC Studios

DC Studios, a newly formed division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by eight trailblazing decades of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's hugely anticipated big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

SOURCE MilkPEP