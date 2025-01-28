Does Your Home Harbor a Killer?

Radon will Claim 21,000 Lives in the U.S. This Year

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January is Radon Action Month, a vital time for individuals and communities to learn about radon risks and take action. This week, designated as National Radon Awareness Week by the CDC, the Lung Cancer Action Network (LungCAN) urges everyone to test their homes for radon and reduce exposure to this silent threat.

"Radon causes lung cancer," says lung cancer advocate and LungCAN member Jackie Nixon, who discovered high radon in her home after her lung cancer diagnosis. "Test your house for radon. Know your radon numbers."

Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in people who never smoked. Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year. Post this

What is Radon?

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that forms naturally from the breakdown of uranium in soil and bedrock. According to the EPA, radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer, causing 21,000 deaths annually in the U.S. For those with no smoking history, radon is the number one cause of lung cancer, contributing significantly to the 34,000 annual lung cancer diagnoses in people who never smoked. Radon exposure significantly increases lung cancer risk for people with a smoking history.

Old or new buildings, with or without basements, can have high radon levels. Testing is the only way to determine if your home is affected.

Radon Testing: Easy and Affordable

Testing your home for radon is simple and cost-effective:

DIY Test Kits: Available online or at hardware stores for $15–$20. Some public health departments offer free or discounted kits during Radon Action Month.

Available online or at hardware stores for $15–$20. Some public health departments offer free or discounted kits during Radon Action Month. Continuous Radon Detectors: Home devices range from $75–$200 and provide ongoing monitoring.

Home devices range from $75–$200 and provide ongoing monitoring. Professional Testing: Certified radon specialists offer comprehensive assessments.

What to Do if Levels Are High

Homeowners: Hire certified radon mitigation professionals. Public health departments or the American Association of Radon Scientists (AARST) can provide resources. Some states offer financial aid for mitigation.

Hire certified radon mitigation professionals. Public health departments or the American Association of Radon Scientists (AARST) can provide resources. Some states offer financial aid for mitigation. Renters: Discuss radon testing with your landlord. State laws may address tenant rights for mitigation.

Resources:

Visit these trusted sources for more information:

About LungCAN

The Lung Cancer Action Network (LungCAN) is a collaborative association of lung cancer advocacy organizations and patient groups from throughout the country whose mission is to unite and amplify the lung cancer community voices. Visit lungcan.org.

SOURCE Lung Cancer Action Network (LungCAN)