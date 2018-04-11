Does Your Home's Exterior Need a Color Refresh?

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If the front of your home is looking a little faded – or you want to add a pop of color for some street-side style, now is the time. April kicks off the exterior painting season, with longer days, warmer weather, but before the intense heat of summer. Here are some tips for success: "Painting the outside of your home is a much bigger job than just an interior room or two, and making sure you get the color right can be daunting," said Sara McLean, color expert and stylist for Dunn-Edwards. "For color inspiration, one of the aspects I consider is the architectural style of the home, and I refer to the historical colors in that region if the building is of a certain historic era."

April kicks off the exterior painting season, and Dunn-Edwards Paints offers pro tips to choose the right paint color

If you're comfortable trying some trending colors, McLean sees gray exteriors to be waning, with browns, greens and blues gaining favor. Bolder, stronger colors are popular now, so think about testing darker shades, but still tie in with the architecture type. The bright colors of a mid-century modern home might not work on a Spanish or Craftsman home, for example.

McLean reminds homeowners to take the time to test several colors. Too often, once people decide to paint their exterior, they want to get it done right away and rush through the color selection process. Never rely on paint chips alone. "It's important to paint some large blocks of color and live with them for several days. Because colors may appear different depending on the time of day, paint sections of the house where wall, trim and accent colors can be viewed together. Then check them throughout the day to see how they look."

"Surfaces on and around the home, such as landscaping, hardscaping, and roofing, all have color influences and should be considered," says McLean. "Look at the colors' undertones as a way to tie in the paint color choices."

Here is more advice from McLean on creating a designer look for the exterior:

The main body color is what most of the home will be painted, and it sets the tone for the rest of the home.

If you have a change in material, such as an entry feature, second roofline, dormer windows, or any other secondary main material feature, include a second main color to complement the first.

Add an accent color to highlight smaller details, such as doors and shutters.

Tie everything together with a trim color around the windows, fascia and eaves.

If you're not ready to paint the entire exterior, you can still give your house a facelift with some practical touch-ups on accent pieces. Fresh, bright paint on the front door, stair rails, balconies, shutters or window sashes can make statement. Plus, it's easy to change the color on these smaller details every year or two.

What direction does your home face? If it receives full southern or western sun exposure, those areas will fade faster than the back or sides of the house. Certain colors, like yellow, orange and red will fade faster. On the company's color chips, the letter "I" indicates colors that are recommended for interiors only.

Select a high-quality paint like EVERSHIELD® to help reduce UV color fade, look better and last longer.

Choose a color scheme that blends with the neighborhood. If you belong to a HOA, check to see if there are any color restrictions. Dunn-Edwards maintains a HOA color library. If your community is painted with Dunn-Edwards paint, you will find the approved color schemes in this section.

You can minimize attention to unattractive elements, such as downspouts, air conditioning units, vents and gutters by painting them the same color as the wall of the house or by choosing a trim color that is a similar shade.

Most Dunn-Edwards stores have a Professional Color Advisor on staff who can offer free color consultations. Learn more.

McLean has curated dozens of trending exterior color palettes, available for download here.

Dunn-Edwards Paints® is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high performance paints and paint supplies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com.

