Dog Food and Snacks Market to Hit $91.34 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dog food and snacks market revenue is likely to exceed USD 91.34 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The adoption of dogs has significantly increased, owing to the need to support mental and physical health, changing lifestyles, and social comfort. These factors have resulted in dog owners showing preference toward healthy and organic diets for their pets, which will propel the market statistics over the forecast time frame.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in disrupted supply chains, shortage of materials, and termination of contracts, which may stagnant the market growth; however, a rapid increase in dog adoption and stocking up of products, especially in large bags, readily soared the market growth.

Some of the major findings of the dog food and snacks market report include:

An economically sustainable growing dog adoption rate and impressive product improvisation will attribute to a strong business outlook.

Changing lifestyles and consumer preferences toward quality pet food products and organic solutions may contribute to the product expansion.

Specialized pet food store distribution channels to own a substantial industry share over the study time frame.

The European region shall account for close to 25% of the global demand by 2027, owing to surging investments by industry leaders and a rapid increase in dog adoption.

Increasing adoptions, entertainment activities, and rising consumer awareness of pet health will lead to a surge in the demand for quality food and snacks. Changing lifestyles in emerging countries have propelled the demand for breed dogs, which further contribute to the market share. Rising trends of dog humanization for the sake of security and companionship in Europe are expected to increase at a rapid pace. Countries including Germany, the U.K., Austria, and Belgium are witnessing a surging demand for trained dogs as they can reconnect people with nature by maintaining their daily routines as per their likes and lifestyles.

Growing public health concerns of allergy symptoms and other related issues may decrease public interest in adopting dogs, which may lead to a slowdown in the dog food and snacks market. Some pet owners feel home-cooked dog meals are fresh and less processed, further impacting market share.

Players operating in the dog food and snacks market include Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Colgate-Palmolive Co., The J.M. Smucker Company, Schell & Kampeter, Blue Buffalo Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd., Champion Petfoods lp, United Petfood, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH., etc.

