Dog Food Market size is set to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2023-2027, increasing pet health awareness to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dog food market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Dog Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC

Market Driver

The market is growing, fueled by emphasis on pet health and wellness among owners. With increased attention to their furry companions overall well-being, pet owners are investing more in quality nutrition. Regular veterinary check-ups have become the norm, with professionals often prescribing nutritional supplements to support canine health. Endorsements from veterinarians for specific dog food brands are also on the rise, underscoring the critical role nutrition plays in pet care. Retailers are stepping up their game by partnering with veterinary clinics, providing detailed product information and samples to facilitate informed choices. This collaborative effort between retailers and healthcare providers is set to push the dog food market to even greater heights.

Market Challenges

The urban lifestyle and busy work schedules are posing a significant challenge to the growth of the dog food market worldwide. With more people working long hours and the rise of nuclear families, pet owners struggle to find time to care for their furry friends properly. This lack of time affects their ability to feed their dogs regularly and maintain their health. As a solution, there's a growing demand for automatic and smart pet feeders to ensure dogs are fed consistently.

However, the high costs of these feeders are limiting their adoption, particularly in emerging markets like India and Brazil . This issue ultimately impacts pet adoption rates and could slow down the market's growth in the coming years.

Segment Overview

This dog food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Dry dog food 1.2 Dog treats and snacks 1.3 Wet dog food Distribution Channel 2.1 Retail 2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Dry dog food- The dry dog food market is set for significant growth in the forecast period, building on its leading position in 2021. This segment's appeal lies in its nutritional value, providing proteins, vitamins, and minerals crucial for pet dog health.

From USD 35.97 billion in 2017, market share has steadily risen, driven by vendors focus on attractive packaging and innovative product offerings. Expectations are high for continued expansion, fueled by strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations by global pet food manufacturers. With growing consumer interest and investment in the sector, the future looks promising for the dry dog food market.

Research Analysis

The Dog Food Market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing Consumer Inclination towards Pet Adoption. Pet Health is a top priority for pet owners, leading to the demand for Nutritious Food that enhances Pet Performance. However, the choice between Prepared Pet Food and Organic Pet Food can be influenced by Similarity Bias and Convenience. Probiotics and Antioxidants are essential ingredients in many dog foods, ensuring proper Digestion and overall well-being. Raw Materials, such as Meat and Meat Byproducts, Cereals, and Obese Pets' specific needs, are carefully considered in the production process. Acquisitions by major E-commerce players like Doggie Dailies and Chewy have expanded the market reach, while regulatory bodies like FSSAI and GFSI ensure food safety and quality.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic dog food market, various brands compete for consumer preference. Pet owners prioritize high-quality, nutritious, and affordable options. Digestive and specialized diets are popular choices, catering to specific health concerns. Probiotics and fiber-rich foods are favored for maintaining a healthy gut. Organic and grain-free options are also in demand. Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats are essential nutrients for a balanced diet. Brands like Hill's Science Diet, Purina Pro Plan, and Royal Canin offer a range of options, including wet, dry, and raw food. The market is expected to grow, driven by increasing pet ownership and awareness of pet health. Essentially, pet parents seek the best food for their furry companions, ensuring they live happy, healthy lives.

