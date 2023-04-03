Dog food market size to grow by USD 17.53 billion between 2022 and 2027; Pet adoption and humanization identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the dog food market , and it is expected to grow by USD 17.53 billion between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Pet adoption and humanization is identified as the major trend in the market. Many pet owners consider pets as a part of their families. This phenomenon is known as the humanization of pets. Thus, pet owners have become more conscious of the health and well-being of their pets. In addition, rising disposable incomes have increased consumer spending on pet care. Thus, with the increasing pet adoption of humanization, the demand for pet food products is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Although increasing pet health awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing focus on pet health and wellness is identified as the key driver in the market. Pet owners are increasing the quality of time that is spent with their pets. This has made them more concerned about the overall health of their pets. Thus, many pet owners frequently take their pets to regular health check-ups and take suggestions regarding nutrition and diet. In addition, veterinary endorsements for dog foods have reinforced the importance of dog food. Also, retailers are partnering with veterinary facilities to support clinicians' product recommendations and provide clinics with in-depth product information and samples. All these factors are driving the growth of the global dog food market.

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Dry Dog Food



Dog Treats and Snacks



Wet Dog Food

Distribution Channel

Retail



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market growth in the dry dog food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the segment are offering dog food products in attractive packaging and other packaging innovations to increase sales. They are also adopting strategies such as M&A and product innovations to expand their customer base. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, historic

(2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), download a sample report

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dog food market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of the urban populace as one of the prime reasons challenging the dog food market growth during the next few years.

The increasing number of nuclear families has reduced the time spent by individuals at home. The growing number of dual-income households has further reduced the quality of time spent by people with their pets. This has compelled many pet owners to adopt automatic and smart pet feeders. These factors are expected to reduce the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dog food market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dog food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The global dog food market is fragmented with the presence of many established vendors. These vendors compete on the bases of price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing, and distribution. Intense competition among vendors, along with rapid technological changes, poses significant challenges to vendor operations. The growing competition has led existing vendors to focus on product differentiation strategies. Key vendors are investing in multiple retail channels to ensure that their product gets maximum visibility. They are focusing on increasing the sales of their products through various e-commerce partners such as Walmart, Amazon, Chewy, Wag.com Pet 360, and PetFoodDirect.com. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Champion Petfoods LP - The company offers dog food under the brands Orijen and Acana.

- The company offers dog food under the brands Orijen and Acana. Fresh Is Best - The company offers dog food such as beef, chicken, and duck-based dog foods.

- The company offers dog food such as beef, chicken, and duck-based dog foods. Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - The company offers dog food under the brand Hill's Prescription and Science Diet.

- The company offers dog food under the brand Hill's Prescription and Science Diet. J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - The company offers dog food such as Arbocel.

- The company offers dog food such as Arbocel. Mars Inc.

Miracle Pet

Natural Pet Food Group

Natures Diet

Nestle SA

NRG Plus Ltd.

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc.

Stella and Chewys LLC

Steves Real Food

The J.M Smucker Co.

Wellness Pet Co. Inc.

Grandma Lucys LLC

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fresh pet food market in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.71%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 11,177.6 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dog food, cat food, and others), and material (fish, meat, vegetable, and others).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.71%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dog food, cat food, and others), and material (fish, meat, vegetable, and others). The pet dietary supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 858.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and others), application (joint-health, skin and coat, gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidney, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Dog Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist dog food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dog food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dog food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dog food market vendors

Dog Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., and Grandma Lucys LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dog food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dog food market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dry dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dry dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dry dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dog treats and snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dog treats and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dog treats and snacks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wet dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wet dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wet dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bravo LLC

Exhibit 112: Bravo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Bravo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Bravo LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Canature Processing Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Canature Processing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Canature Processing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Canature Processing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Exhibit 118: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Carnivore Meat Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Champion Petfoods LP

Exhibit 121: Champion Petfoods LP - Overview



Exhibit 122: Champion Petfoods LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Champion Petfoods LP - Key offerings

12.7 Fresh Is Best

Exhibit 124: Fresh Is Best - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fresh Is Best - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Fresh Is Best - Key offerings

12.8 Grandma Lucys LLC

Exhibit 127: Grandma Lucys LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grandma Lucys LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Grandma Lucys LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 130: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 133: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 134: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 136: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Miracle Pet

Exhibit 139: Miracle Pet - Overview



Exhibit 140: Miracle Pet - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Miracle Pet - Key offerings

12.13 Natural Pet Food Group

Exhibit 142: Natural Pet Food Group - Overview



Exhibit 143: Natural Pet Food Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Natural Pet Food Group - Key offerings

12.14 Natures Diet

Exhibit 145: Natures Diet - Overview



Exhibit 146: Natures Diet - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Natures Diet - Key offerings

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 NRG Plus Ltd.

Exhibit 153: NRG Plus Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: NRG Plus Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: NRG Plus Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Exhibit 156: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Primal Pet Foods Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio