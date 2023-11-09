Dog Food Market to increase by USD 17.53 billion between 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dog food market size is expected to grow by USD 17.53 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increasing pet health awareness is notably driving the dog food market. However, factors such as changing lifestyle patterns and the busy work lives of the urban populace may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dry dog food, Dog treats and snacks, and Wet dog food), Distribution Channel (Retail and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dog Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

Based on the product, the dry dog food segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing focus of vendors on offering dog food products in attractive packaging and other packaging innovations. In addition, vendors operating in the segment are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and product innovations to expand their consumer base. This will further drive the growth of the segment. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Based on geography, North America will contribute to 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Factors like the high demand, as they are convenient to prepare, will drive the growth of the regional dog food market. Furthermore, countries like the US and Canada are the major markets for dog food products. This growth is due to the industrial capabilities that these countries have in terms of processing and production when compared to other countries of the region. Manufacturers increase the production of clean-label pet food products because of the rise in awareness among customers about the ingredients used in dog food.

Company Insights

The dog food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bravo LLC, Canature Processing Ltd., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Fresh Is Best, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co. KG, Mars Inc., Miracle Pet, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Nestle SA, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., SCHELL and KAMPETER Inc., Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, The J.M Smucker Co., Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Grandma Lucys LLC

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

