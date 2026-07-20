Dog Harness Manufacturer OKEYPETS Launches Neoprene and Air-Mesh Harness Collections for Global Pet Brands

The new collections combine low-MOQ customization, ISO-certified manufacturing, and coordinated pet accessory development for brands seeking one-stop OEM/ODM production.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEYPETS, a Guangzhou manufacturer of custom dog harnesses, collars, leashes, and pet accessories, today launched its Neoprene and Air-Mesh Harness Collections. Both lines were built for pet brands, Amazon sellers, and distributors that want OEM/ODM production with a low entry point: 20 pieces minimum per size per design.

Custom dog harness manufacturer OKEYPETS showcases its Neoprene and Air-Mesh Harness Collections alongside matching collars, leashes, and accessories for OEM and private-label pet brands.

The global market for dog collars, leashes, and harnesses is worth an estimated USD 6.8 billion in 2026. Persistence Market Research projects that figure will reach USD 12.1 billion by 2033, growing at 8.6% annually. As that market grows, so does the sourcing complexity behind it. Pet brands frequently run into quality gaps, inconsistent production timelines, and limited customization options when working across multiple suppliers. OKEYPETS has developed an integrated factory model that brings design, sampling, production, inspection, packaging, and shipping into one coordinated supply chain.

The company has been in business since 2015. It handles product design, sampling, production, quality control, packaging, and international shipping under one roof, covering dog harnesses, collars, leashes, apparel, life jackets, and related accessories for private-label and custom branding programs. A brand working with OKEYPETS does not need to coordinate across separate vendors to get a finished product to market. The company has served more than 500 pet brands and buyers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, with a catalog covering more than 30,000 product styles, colorways, and customization options.

"Pet brands today don't just need someone to make a product for them," said Bella Lei, General Manager at Guangzhou OKEYPETS Products Co., Ltd. "They need a partner who can take a concept to a finished, packaged product at a quality level that holds up in competitive markets. That's what we've spent ten years building the capacity to do."

The New Collections

The Neoprene Series uses soft, high-density neoprene commonly used in comfortable, water-resistant pet accessories. It spreads pulling force across the dog's chest and shoulders, and holds up in rain, surf, and wet terrain. Each harness comes in six sizes, from XXS to XL. The full strap surface supports sublimation printing, so brands can run custom patterns across the entire product.

The Air-Mesh Series is for daily walking, particularly in warmer climates. The open mesh keeps airflow moving during long outings, and the light frame suits smaller and medium breeds. Both series support custom colors, patterns, logos, and packaging. They also pair with OKEYPETS' matching collars, leashes, bandanas, and other accessories, so a brand can source a complete matched set from one factory.

How the Factory Works

OKEYPETS runs its own webbing, printing, cutting, sewing, and inspection operations. Core production processes, including webbing, printing, cutting, sewing, and inspection, are managed in-house to improve consistency and production control. The webbing shop has 36 industrial weaving machines that produce base straps in multiple widths, including versions with woven logos and reflective threads. Three heat-transfer printing machines handle custom patterns alongside the digital sublimation lines. Current daily output is over 2,000 harnesses.

Quality control runs in three stages. Incoming materials are inspected before they enter production. Line staff check work during the sewing process. Every finished batch goes through tensile strength testing before it ships. The facility holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has passed BSCI audits. Products can be developed according to the compliance, labeling, packaging, and testing requirements of different export markets.

For Amazon sellers, OKEYPETS packs orders to FBA specifications and has standing freight arrangements with DHL, UPS, and EMS.

Industry Presence

OKEYPETS regularly attends major international industry events, including Global Pet Expo in Orlando and Interzoo in Nuremberg. These are the main sourcing events for pet retail buyers across North America and Europe. Attending keeps the company's product development grounded in what buyers are actually asking for, before those requirements filter through the rest of the supply chain. The company's full product range, including dog harnesses, collars, leashes, and accessories, is available for review and sampling through its website. Brands can request samples, custom quotations, or matched collection development support through the OKEYPETS.

About OKEYPETS

Founded in 2015, Guangzhou OKEYPETS Products Co., Ltd. is a Custom Pet Accessories Manufacturer specializing in dog harnesses, collars, leashes, apparel, life jackets, and related accessories. The company provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services to 500+ pet brands and holds ISO 9001:2015 and BSCI certifications. Its product catalog covers more than 30,000 SKUs. OKEYPETS ships to customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

OKEYPETS continues to add product categories and production capacity to support brands looking for a long-term manufacturing partner.

Official Website: WWW.OKEYPETS.COM

Media Contact:

Contact: Bella Lei, General Manager

Company: Guangzhou OKEYPETS Products Co., Ltd.

Tel / WhatsApp: +86 183 1957 4312

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.okeypets.com

Address: No. 777, Helong First Road, Helong Street, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China 510000

SOURCE OKEYPETS