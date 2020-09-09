Dog Hip and Joint Arthritis Supplement Now Formulated as Dental Chews for Dogs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known pet supplement company, TBI Pro, has recently launched its new dog dental chew that has been formulated with special care to function as a dog hip and joint arthritis supplement. Made using glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and more, these joint supplements help strengthen ligaments, stimulate bone tissue growth and reduce inflammation to help keep pets active and comfortable as they age. The product is available in natural duck and chicken flavor and doubles up as a tasty dog treat.

TBI Pro Hips & Join Supplement for Dogs

TBI Pro glucosamine dental chews for dogs are suitable for all dog breeds and ages. It helps relieve hip and joint pain for older dogs while encouraging them to stay active and enjoy life. TBI Pro manufactures all its dog vitamins and supplements using naturally sourced ingredients without relying on additives, preservatives or artificial chemicals. All ingredients used in its new supplement are proven to have significant benefits for hip and joint care.

Glucosamine is an amino sugar that naturally occurs in the connective and cartilage tissues and contributes to maintaining these tissues' strength, flexibility, and elasticity. However, due to injury or regular wear and tear that happens with age, the body cannot naturally synthesize enough to keep up with bodily needs. This is when glucosamine for dog or cats supplementation is advisable.

According to an American Kennel Club article , cartilage acts as a cushion between the bones in a joint and provides much of its resistance to compression. Chondroitin sulfate is an essential structural component of cartilage and is part of a proteoglycan (large protein molecule) that gives cartilage elasticity. By providing this joint supplement to dogs and cats, joint care is provided for pets that suffer from aches and pains.

"Glucosamine and chondroitin are important building blocks for manufacturing collagen and proteoglycans in joint cartilage as well as the synovial membrane which produces the fluid that lubricates the joints," said a spokesperson from TBI Pro. "When combined in a supplement for dog's joints, they have a synergistic effect, meaning that they have more effect when given together than when given separately."

TBI Pro's dog joint supplement has been manufactured in the USA under stringent quality standards. Each pack contains 120 soft chews that are veterinarian-formulated. Within its short lifespan, the product has already become highly recommended by pleased buyers.

"I have two golden retrievers who are getting older. These are great for them. We have stairs that aren't great for their hips and joints. Just a couple of weeks ago, after one of them jumped out of our SUV, he hurt himself and couldn't jump up onto the bed or go up the stairs. He is already doing better! One of my dogs is lactose intolerant, we were giving them some hip and joint supplements before, but he was throwing up, and we realized that they had lactose in them. Our boys LOVE these treats, and we do too," a delighted pet owner mentioned in his review.

