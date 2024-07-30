Dog Joint Supplements: YuMOVE Offers 5 Tips to Help Dogs Stay Safe, Active and Cool in the Summer Heat

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heats up across the country, YuMOVE, the high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, shares essential tips to help keep our furry companions safe and active. Supporting pet health and dog joint care is key during these warmer months.

Beat the heat and help keep pets healthy with YuMOVE's expert tips:

As summer continues to heat up, YuMOVE offers tips to help dogs stay safe, active and cool.

Get Out and Exercise: Encourage regular walks on grass or cool surfaces to help keep dogs active and healthy. Consistency is key, especially on hot days when they may prefer slower strolls.





Protect a pet's paws from hot pavements with special dog shoes or boots, and never leave them in hot cars, even briefly. Monitor A Dog's Mobility: Look for visible signs of joint stiffness in the morning or after resting, slowing down on walks, reluctance to get out of bed or navigate stairs, lethargy, or grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.





Look for visible signs of joint stiffness in the morning or after resting, slowing down on walks, reluctance to get out of bed or navigate stairs, lethargy, or grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted. Support Hip and Joint Health with Supplements: Consider giving dogs a high-quality hip and joint supplement like YuMOVE to help support their hips, joints, and overall mobility.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally.2 For over 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you're not satisfied.

Celebrate Summer and Share Pet Stories

With summer here, YuMOVE invites pet enthusiasts to share their heartwarming pet stories on YuMOVE's social media platforms: Instagram @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE.US. Join YuMOVE in this summer celebration, where the community comes together to cherish the love and companionship that pets provide.

Discover the Difference

Embark on a wellness journey with an exclusive 40% discount on YuMOVE PLUS+, its Extra Strength hip and joint product for dogs, using the code " TRYPLUS40" on the first purchase.

YuMOVE's commitment to pet health helps beloved pets enjoy a happy and active summer. For more information on dog joint supplements and pet health tips, visit us.yumove.com. Check out customer reviews on Trustpilot, and catch YuMOVE's latest commercial, "YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs."

