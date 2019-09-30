Dog Nutrition Company Named OnDeck's Small Business Of The Month

D.O.G. founder and CEO Rick Pack became interested in the pet food industry after a long and distinguished career in advertising. A devoted dog owner, Pack was always seeking out the healthiest food for his dogs. When he began researching exactly what was in the various meals his dogs were eating, he was deeply disappointed with their nutritional content.

"The dog food industry is comprised of many brands that make claims about their quality, but were not coming close to providing the nutrition that dogs require," says Rick Pack. "I saw a real need to increase the healthiness of dog food by using responsibly sourced ingredients and nutrition science to go beyond what the industry termed 'quality'. From the beginning, our goal has been to create super premium products which help ensure a long, happy, and healthy life for pets."

In 2016, Pack met Dr. Randy Johnson, one of the foremost pet nutritionists in the industry. Bonding over their shared passion to create healthier food options for dogs, the duo created Do Only Good certified pet nutrition recipes founded on a philosophy of single-sourced meat and fish proteins that include ingredients certified for organic use.

After years of research and testing their recipes, D.O.G. Certified officially launched in January 2019. All the company's products are formulated by Dr. Johnson and feature a variety of single meat and fish proteins including beef, chicken, duck, lamb, turkey and white fish.

Veterinarians are increasingly recommending rotational diets for dogs and that's the perfect use for our products," says Dr. Johnson. "Our D.O.G. Certified formulas were specifically created as a rotational feeding system which ensures variety in a dog's diet while helping prevent the risk of digestive issues and allergic reactions."

Following its launch earlier this year, Pack and Johnson have focused on a targeted product roll out strategy. The company's kibble, canned and pumpkin products are now available to independent distributors in the Pacific Northwest, Upper Midwest and New England regions of the U.S. The duo say their goal is to make D.O.G Certified a national brand.

To help realize that goal of taking D.O.G. Certified national, Pack recently secured financing from OnDeck to purchase additional product and ensure consistent cash flow.

"It is imperative to partner with great companies and strong investors, says Rick Pack, CEO of D.O.G. Certified. "The professionalism and commitment to my business goals from the team at OnDeck have been exemplary. OnDeck's continual support has been a key factor in maintaining cashflow in this critical growth period. The OnDeck staff consistently follows up by providing great information which aids my business efforts and solidifies our relationship. As D.O.G. grows, OnDeck will grow with us."

"We are proud to support D.O.G. Certified as it expands on its mission of creating healthy nutrition options for dogs," says Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "Rick and Dr. Johnson are great examples of entreprenuers who look at how things are currently done and decide it can be done better. We congratulate them on being named OnDeck's Small Business of the Month for September, 2019."

To date, OnDeck has provided more than $1.7 billion in online financing to small businesses in the state of California.

To learn more about D.O.G Certified and its super premium nutritional dog food products, visit: https://dogcertified.com/

The Small Business Spotlight series from OnDeck is designed to highlight and reinforce the vital importance of small businesses. Every month, OnDeck spotlights the achievements of its small business customers and how they are thriving as a result of receiving capital from OnDeck. To learn more about the small business journey of Rick Pack and Dr. Randy Johnson, visit: www.ondeck.com/smallbusinessspotlight

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.