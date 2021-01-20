Dog Parents Rejoice: Skiptown to Expand in Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville

Skiptown offers an indoor/outdoor turfed dog park, a bar for humans, dog daycare, overnight boarding, a grooming salon, and dog walking services. From valet daycare drop-off to "Skippers" who monitor the pups at play, Skiptown's dog-focused design and high-end hangout is about giving peace of mind to pet parents and joy to their four-legged family members. Skiptown's proprietary technology platform streamlines booking and account management, sends multiple daily visit reports, pairs dogs to playgroups based on personality type, and allows for a fully customized experience for every dog.

"We've seen what we can do in one city, and we have the resources and focus to expand this concept nationally," said Meggie Williams, Skiptown's CEO. "Dogs are family, and with many people working from home now, more people than ever before are adding pups to their families."

Backed by private investors and high-profile venture capital firms, including Techstars Ventures, Bull Creek Capital, and Firebrand Ventures, Skiptown is poised for growth, especially in light of the anticipated, post-COVID surge in demand for convenience-driven pet care and high-end hangouts.

Foundry Commercial is assisting with site selection for future Skiptown locations.

ABOUT SKIPTOWN

Skiptown (formerly Skipper) is a tech-enabled hub for dogs and their people. The trusted pet care company provides pet parents with first-class dog walking, daycare, and boarding services, as well as a membership-based dog park and bar – all powered by the Skiptown mobile app. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Skiptown is expanding nationally. Learn more about how Skiptown is revolutionizing the pet parent experience at skiptown.io .

Media Contact: Cassidy Beegle-Jackson

[email protected]

Instagram: @skiptownHQ, @skiptown.clt

Facebook: facebook.com/skiptownHQ, facebook.com/skiptownclt

Website: www.skiptown.io

SOURCE Skiptown

Related Links

https://skiptown.io

