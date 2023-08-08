Dogdrop Signs Lease to Open Brand's First Florida Location

News provided by

Dogdrop

08 Aug, 2023, 10:25 ET

Premier On-Demand Dog Daycare Provider Set to Open First South Florida Location in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogdrop, the premier on-demand dog daycare provider, is thrilled to announce the signing of the brand's first lease in Florida. Located in Fort Lauderdale's vibrant Flagler Village at the mixed-use Motif development at 500 N. Andrews Ave, the new Dogdrop location will be owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Nicholas Irwin and Miguel Angel Chuquichanca. Slated to open in early 2024, the brand is excited to open its second location as it continues to partner with passionate business owners who have a desire to become franchisees in the thriving pet industry.

"We are thrilled to be coming full circle by opening our first location within walking distance of where we used to live as well as adopted our beloved dog Brick, in Foundry Lofts," said Chuquichanca. "Motif is centrally located in Flagler Village, a fast-growing, vibrant community filled with young professionals who are looking to provide the best possible experience for their dogs. These professionals are very busy and need a service that is convenient, seamless and takes the very best care of their dogs. We are so excited to be one of Dogdrop's first franchisees and help the Fort Lauderdale community by offering this incredible service."

The new Dogdrop location will provide convenient, reliable, and on-demand dog daycare services, ensuring that pet parents can leave their furry friends in a safe and secure environment while they work, run errands, or enjoy their leisure time. Dogs will have the opportunity to exercise, socialize, and receive basic training under the supervision of well-trained staff. Additionally, Dogdrop will offer a range of dog essentials, including on-the-go wipes, compostable waste bags, and dog bowls. Limited-edition accessories and more will also be available.

"We have seen success and high demand in multi-family properties for our dog care services and know that Nicholas and Miguel will be terrific franchisees as well as ambassadors to our brand," said Shaina Denny, CEO of Dogdrop. "We are excited to be entering into a new market and joining other complementary businesses in Flagler Village and hope to collaborate with them on events and other community-building activities."

Dogdrop sets itself apart by emphasizing convenience, transparency, and quality for on-the-go dog parents. Services include curbside drop-off and pick-up in under 90 seconds, real-time text updates, and a well-trained and Pet CPR-Certified staff. Members can opt for open-play daycare for shorter periods, providing their dogs with the mental and physical stimulation they need. Usage is billed in 30-minute increments, with a daily capped rate. Members can choose between Loyalty and Unlimited Membership options based on their anticipated frequency of use.

"Flagler Village residents care for their dogs deeply and are in need of premier pet services for their favorite companion," continued Chuquichanca. "Opening a dog daycare aligns well with the values and needs of the community, and we are excited to be bringing dog parents convenient and compassionate dog daycare."

Dogdrop is dedicated to revolutionizing the pet care industry by providing unparalleled services and experiences for both pets and their owners. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the pet care revolution with Dogdrop.

About Dogdrop
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Dogdrop is a women-founded, LGBTQ+-led, and venture-backed start-up whose mission is to provide the best possible care, products, and services to dogs everywhere, so they live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Dogdrop provides better, more accessible dog care with their physical locations for recreation and activity and direct-to-consumer at-home essentials for dog parents. More information can be found at http://www.dogdrop.co/franchise.

SOURCE Dogdrop

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.