Doggett Acquires Various Grande Dealerships In San Antonio, TX

This acquisition complements Doggett's existing Texas Freightliner dealerships in San Antonio, Laredo, Pharr, Brownsville and El Paso giving Doggett Freightliner of Texas distribution rights for all Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, Autocar and Detroit Diesel for the Greater San Antonio Market with full service/sales/leasing dealerships. Doggett is also the Freightliner, Western Star and Autocar dealer for the State of Arkansas with dealerships in Little Rock, Van Buren, Searcy and Springdale/Fayetteville.

Freightliner is the North American brand for the world's largest truck maker, Daimler Benz Trucks (German/Frankfurt – Daimler AG). Additionally, Freightliner is North America's largest highway (18 wheeler) and vocational truck manufacturer with an unprecedented market share often exceeding 40% having more than double the market share of Peterbilt, Kenworth, Mack and Volvo.

Doggett is a Houston based diversified heavy equipment dealer/distributor for 7 first-tier manufacturers (www.DOGGETT.com) that are either number 1 or 2 in their respective industries: John Deere Construction and Forestry Equipment (18 dealerships), Toyota Industrial Equipment - forklifts & material handling (7 dealerships), Freightliner On-highway and Vocational Trucks (7 dealerships), Western Star On-Highway and Vocational Trucks (located in most of our Freightliner dealerships), Vernon Gene's Truck & Diesel Depot (1 dealership), Great Dane On-Highway Trailers (1 dealership), LinkBelt Cranes (4 dealerships) and one Ford Auto dealership reported to be the fastest growing Ford store in the nation.

With all dealerships supported though Doggett's in-house retail financing entity, Diesel Finance & Leasing LLC.

This acquisition, on the heels of Doggett's purchase of one of Houston's oldest and largest Ford dealerships (Lone Star Ford), boosts Doggett's dealership count to 35 which are located and/or have geographic responsibilities throughout Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico. Doggett, founded by Leslie Doggett and Brady Carruth in 1993 with 17 employees, was ranked in 2019 by the Houston Business Journal as Houston's Largest Family Owned Business (without outside investors of any kind) with annual sales approaching $2 billion through its 35 dealerships.

