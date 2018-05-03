Doggett Concrete Construction Hires Mike Wallberg as Commercial Concrete Field Manager

"I'm excited to be joining a company where I can work alongside people I have known and subbed for the past 20 years," says Mike. "The industry is such an exciting one, and I enjoy seeing new results every day as projects are constantly progressing."

Mike will be managing a portion of our commercial crews and will ensure projects are complete to expectations.

"It is great to have Mike on board with the team," says Vice President, Cletus Haas. "I have known Mike for over 20 years, and he has done quality work for us as a subcontractor in the past. Mike brings in a lot of experience in the concrete foundation business."

