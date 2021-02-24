Doggett Freightliner, One Of The Largest 18-Wheeler Dealership Groups In The U.S., Further Expands To Serve Brownsville Customers

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doggett Freightliner continues to grow, expanding into the Brownsville area to provide expedited parts and unmatched service support for local customers. With the new Brownsville facility, Doggett Freightliner will have nine locations throughout Texas and Arkansas, including San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo, and Pharr, Texas, along with North Little Rock, Springdale, and Van Buren, Arkansas. The Brownsville facility complements Doggett's existing Freightliner and Western Star dealerships that now sell and service flatbeds, dry freight, refrigerated vans, and other over-the-road truck offerings. This new location will help local customers maximize uptime with expedited parts and dependable mobile support.

"Doggett has a long and successful history of living up to the rigid demands of our customers. Our success has been built by performing up to our customer's exceedingly high expectations 24/7, thanks to an excellent team of dedicated support staff and factory-trained technicians that are pros at keeping their promises," says Paul Burk, Senior VP of the Doggett Truck Group.

Burk concludes, "At Doggett Freightliner, we are proud to be a superior dealership with our Elite Support Certification providing the industry's best truck maintenance and repairs with an unmatched-level of customer service. Our loyal customers' trust helped us grow into one of the largest dealership groups in the country. We are excited to continue to deliver unmatched service and support to our customers for years to come in the Brownsville area."

About the Doggett Equipment Services Group

Doggett Equipment Services Group (Doggett) is a diversified heavy equipment factory authorized dealer for seven industry-leading manufacturers that are either number one or two in their respective industries. Doggett, founded in 1993 with 17 employees, was ranked by the Houston Chronicle in 2020 as Houston's 9th largest private company approaching $2 billion in annual sales and also rated by the Houston Business Journal in 2020 as Houston's largest (#1) family-owned business. Serving Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, its team of 1400+ full-time employees, including 500+ factory-trained and certified technicians, are dedicated to providing a world-class customer experience. Doggett is a family-owned business without outside investment headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Doggett is a proud dealer-partner with the following industry-leading manufacturers: John Deere Construction and Forestry equipment (16 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Louisiana, east and south Texas), Toyota Material Handling - Forklifts (7 dealerships covering the southern half of Texas including El Paso), Freightliner and Western Star (Daimler-Benz Companies) on-highway and vocational trucks (9 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Arkansas, South and West Texas), Link-Belt Cranes (2 dealerships including exclusivity for the state of Louisiana), Great Dane Trailers (3 dealerships), and a Ford auto and truck dealership. To learn more, visit Doggett.com and DoggettFreightliner.com.

