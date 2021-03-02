Dogness Launches State-of-the-Art Smart GPS Pet Tracker

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the launch of the latest Dogness Smart GPS Pet Tracker, the next generation of smart pet tracking, boasting real-time positioning with pinpoint accuracy. Dogness anticipates initial delivery in the second quarter of 2021.

The user friendly, highly comfortable Dogness Smart GPS Pet Tracker is a virtual leash that shares the pet's real-time location on its pet parents' smartphone through the Dogness smartphone app. The GPS tracker features a built-in 4G SIM card for high location accuracy and speed. The industry-standard Qi charger supports fast and easy wireless charging, and the high-capacity battery gives more than a week of operation per charge. Activity management functions allow pet parents to monitor the activity and health of their pets to help ensure pets get enough exercise throughout the day. A rapid, proactive alert provides immediate alerts if a pet leaves and/or returns to a user-defined virtual fence area, with historical traces to record where a pet has been.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are very excited about our Dogness Smart GPS Tracker, which combines precise tracking accuracy, small size, light weight and long battery life. We have created a versatile product to allow pet parents to more precisely know where their pets are in real time on a cellphone. We are proud of our Smart Tracker, which is the crown jewel in our expanding line of enhanced pet IoT solutions. It addresses specific pet parent needs, including ease of use, long-range pinpoint accuracy, robust monitoring, extra-long battery standby time, and simple set-up and use. Our Smart Tracker is positioned to address unmet demand and will help further reinforce our long history of innovation, while ultimately providing increased safety to pets and peace of mind to pet parents."

Dogness Smart Tracker Product Specifications:

Extended Cellular Coverage: Built-in QUALCOMM 4G chip and SIM card

Built-in QUALCOMM 4G chip and SIM card Real-Time Positioning: GPS/WiFi/LBS/A-GPS, provides pinpoint location accuracy in seconds

GPS/WiFi/LBS/A-GPS, provides location accuracy in seconds Emergent Tracking: Records the tracking and movement of pets to view at a later time

Records the tracking and movement of pets to view at a later time Charging Method: Wireless Charging, simply place on the Qi wireless pad to charge

Wireless Charging, simply place on the Qi wireless pad to charge Safety Charming Light: Provides visibility at night; Customize the colors and mode from flashing to solid

Provides visibility at night; Customize the colors and mode from flashing to solid Powerful Battery: 1000mAh, with 8 days standby time

1000mAh, with 8 days standby time APP Requirements: iOS 7.0 or above / Android 5.0

iOS 7.0 or above / Android 5.0 Waterproof: IP68, withstands total submersion

IP68, withstands total submersion Color: Black

Black Dimension: 72.6mm x 37.4mm x 22mm

72.6mm x 37.4mm x 22mm Material: ABS

ABS Lightweight, Highly Comfortable: 49g

49g Warranty: Yes

Yes Includes: 1 Dogness Smart Tracker, 2 Collar/Harnesses, 1 Wireless Charging Pad, 1 Charging Cable, Velcro, User Manual Warranty Card

1 Dogness Smart Tracker, 2 Collar/Harnesses, 1 Wireless Charging Pad, 1 Charging Cable, Velcro, User Manual Warranty Card Expected Availability: Dogness products are available at specialty, mass market, online/eCommerce and retail stores everywhere, including, Chewy, Petco, Walmart.com, Target.com, Amazon, Lowes.com, Wayfair.com, Costco road shows, and more.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our cooperation with telecom companies to secure 4G coverage, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

